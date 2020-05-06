A Campo Verde High School senior – through a lot of effort on her part – is seeing her dream since the 6th grade come to fruition.
Audrey Landers was offered an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“It was definitely a shock,” the Gilbert teen said. “I didn’t even cry. It’s been my goal for so long I thought I would have a more intense reaction. It was more of completion and fulfillment and happiness through and through.”
Audrey said her emotions were mixed with that of seeing her school and other campuses in the state shut for the rest of the academic year, depriving seniors of milestones like the prom and a graduation ceremony.
Audrey doesn’t come from a military family, although her grandfather served in the Army. Her interest in the military was born out of her personal desire to serve.
“It’s the one thing I am confident of in my life,” she said.
Audrey also had applied to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and Texas A&M University.
The process to apply for the military academies was intense, requiring Audrey to reach out to U.S. Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs for their nominations.
She submitted applications, which included her high school transcript, ACT and or SAT scores, resume of extracurricular activities, three letters of recommendation and an essay of why she wanted to attend a service academy.
McSally and Biggs both asked Audrey in for interviews in November. She went before a panel of people with military backgrounds for both visits, she said.
Audrey received a nomination to the Naval Academy from McSally and because her interview with Biggs went so well, was also nominated to the Naval Academy. At the interviews, she had to rank her academy preference.
The Air Force Academy sent Audrey a letter of assurance, stating it wanted to accept her but needed to wait for a nomination from a member of Congress. Texas A&M offered her a Navy ROTC ISR full-tuition scholarship.
“My academy preference wavered during the whole process of learning about the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy and I switched the order,” Audrey said. “But I knew in my gut all along it was West Point.”
Getting to this point in her life took work.
Audrey was a corps commander for Air Force Junior ROTC during her junior and senior years, overseeing 70 student cadets, and was co-president for the Key Club, which promotes volunteerism among students.
“As co-president of the largest club on campus, I lead by example and place trust in my members to record hours with integrity and serve from the heart, not from the requirement,” Audrey said. “By maintaining these values, I hold myself to a higher standard in hopes to leave a legacy of positive leadership, effective service, and a heightened sense of family.”
Audrey also competed on the varsity swim team and was selected to be captain in her senior year.
She’s been nominated for the I Am Sport award for her leadership and service success through swimming and received a Better Business Bureau Ethical Cadet Scholarship of $2,000, half of which went to Campo Verde’s AFJROTC program.
Last summer, Audrey was one of 100 young women selected from across the country to learn how the federal government works at the 73rd American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session held in Washington, D.C.
She also attended the West Point Summer Leadership Experience and the U.S. Naval Academy Summer Seminar last year.
Audrey will begin her life as a cadet on June 29 and has mixed emotions about her new journey.
“I’ve definitely grown to love my time at home with my family,” she said. “It’s like two forces coming together, intense fear and intense excitement. I’m at so much peace with my decision but swirling around it is so much excitement and the unknown.”
There is no tuition for the government-funded institution but Audrey is required to put in five years of service after she graduates in four years.
She will earn a bachelor’s of science degree due to the required course load she’ll be required to take, regardless of the major she ends up choosing.
Audrey said she’s considering a major in international studies.
“Since 6th grade I’ve had the goal of attending West Point,” she said. “That has been my striving goal the whole time. With hard work, things can come true.”