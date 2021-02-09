The Campo Verde High School community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old junior Jayson Murset, who died in a car accident on his way to a ski outing with his family on Jan. 30.
School officials and Jayson’s older brother, Bryson, said the collision occurred as the victim was heading to Show Low with his father and sister Savana.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound US-60 at milepost 334 just outside of Show Low when Jayson’s father lost control of his pickup truck after hitting an icy patch and crossed into westbound lanes, where it was T-boned by an F-350 truck.
“Heaven gained a hero today,” Bryson wrote on his Instagram page. “Words can’t express the pain. He was a better man than I’ll ever dream to be or am ever capable of becoming. 16 is too young. Jayson, I love you so much and you’ll always be my brother and best friend. Can’t wait to ride dirt bikes, go shooting, lift, and snowboard together again someday.”
Bryson said his father remained in Show Low, where he is currently being treated for a severe concussion.
Jayson and Savana were airlifted to a Valley hospital for treatment. According to Bryson, Savana suffered a compound fracture of her femur, a broken hip and collapsed lung. Jayson was placed on life support after suffering severe head trauma.
“For those that know Jay, he’s an incredible man and the world needs him,” Bryson wrote.
Jayson played basketball his freshman and sophomore seasons at Campo Verde, then took this season off for personal reasons.
Mark Martinez, the head boys basketball coach at Campo Verde, said he was devastated to hear the news. He, too, took to social media when Jayson passed away the day after the accident.
There was an immediate outpouring of support from other basketball programs across the state.
More than 1,000 expressions of condolence were posted on the Go Gilbert Facebook page mourning Jayson’s death.
“There’s just been an outpouring of support not only from our CV family but the community,” Martinez said. “He had touched the lives of so many people in such a small amount of time. He was only 16 years old and he had the ability to leave a lasting legacy.
“He was mature beyond his years. It was something I noticed right away when I took over the program. He was very driven and as much of a competitor as he was on the court, he was just an overall nice kid.”
Martinez said Jayson had a unique ability to impact the lives of everyone he came into contact with.
Even while not playing this season, he was just as much a part of the Campo Verde basketball family as anybody else. He still lifted weights with the team and supported his friends and teammates.
The team spent much of Monday’s practice grieving and supporting one another. Martinez said more than anything, he wanted to be there for his players during a difficult time. On Friday, Campo Verde’s first home game since the accident, the team honored Jayson by wearing custom warmup shirts, holding a moment of silence and presenting his family with a banner signed by the team.
To Martinez, it’s a way for the team to honor their teammate and friend, while also saying a heartfelt goodbye.
“It’s devastating to all of us,” Martinez said. “We are all still trying to wrap our minds around it. To lose his life at such a young age, it’s been a struggle. The impact he made on all of us is far beyond what he did on the court.”