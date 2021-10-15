Sarah Ellery was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 during her annual mammogram screening.
“I had no idea where to turn,” said the then-59-year-old after learning of her X-ray results. “It was kind of scary. I had nothing, no one to talk to.”
After Ellery underwent a lumpectomy followed by radiation, the Queen Creek resident was determined others would not have to go through their treatment alone.
So, Ellery in 2011 founded My Hope Bag, based in Gilbert.
The nonprofit hands out pink tote bags filled with a resource guide and comfort items, provides free mammograms to uninsured or underinsured women and helps with insurance co-pays, gas and food.
Today, My Hope Bag wants to expand its offerings to the community with a Respite Center.
“We are in the planning stage,” Ellery said. “This is for women who are going through their journey and maybe need some companionship with other women who have gone through or are going through the same journey.
“Plans are to get a house and refurbish it and set it up for women to converse, sip on tea and coffee and go through some things.”
Ellery, who is now cancer-free, envisioned the center hosting speakers and offering activities for the attendees.
And “a backyard with a garden they can pick from when it’s time for harvest as well as a solitude garden,” she added.
Ellery said the idea for the center with a garden popped into her head one day while she was sitting in her backyard and thought how peaceful it was.
She broached her idea for the project with several women who said they wished they had a gathering place for support and encouragement when they went through their treatments. Ellery then approached the nonprofit board, which wholeheartedly agreed it was a project My Hope Bag should work toward.
To kick it off, proceeds from the annual Bingo for Boobies this month will go toward the center.
Ellery was reluctant to say how much money except for “hundreds of thousands” in funding will be needed in order to see the project to fruition.
“I’ve heard from different people that some will donate land because they need a write-off,” she said. “Or a small home may be donated and we can refurbish it.”
But the reality is it’s a three-year endeavor for the Respite Center, she said.
The nonprofit started Bingo for Boobies in 2016, holding it in different locations. This year’s event is staged in a homeowner’s backyard with seating for 80 for each of the two sessions.
The nonprofit relies on the bingo event, its annual signature golf tournament, fundraisers from others and direct donations on its website. To date, My Hope Bag has served over 2,000 women, according to Ellery.
The nonprofit also relies heavily on its volunteers.
They assemble the bags, which include a cozy pink blanket, unscented lotion, handmade pink-beaded bracelet and a nutrition guide. The color pink is associated with breast cancer awareness.
There’s also a heart pillow for women to use under their arm to protect incisions after surgery or under their seat belt when driving to protect a port from rubbing against the chest.
“Lot of them just lay on a couch and cuddle up with it,” Ellery said.
The bags also include handmade greeting cards by volunteers for the recipients to send out to people who have helped them, she added.
A special group of 22 volunteers known as Hope Sisters travel throughout Arizona to the homes of cancer patients.
“The whole plan is to get women going through breast cancer and helping her face-to-face,” Ellery said. “In the midst of COVID we would drop off the bag at the door and step back and chat with her. We prefer a one-on-one chat to see if we are able to provide some financial help.”
For women who are underinsured or have no insurance, the cost of a standard mammogram out of pocket is about $200, Ellery said.
The nonprofit has a goal of one day helping women who may need an ultrasound or a biopsy, which can cost up to $1,000, she added.
So far this year, My Hope Bag has helped 80 women. For all of last year with the pandemic, it helped 80 women.
Breast cancer is the leading cancer for women in this country. According to the American Cancer Society, 5,850 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in Arizona this year with 900 deaths from the disease.
Breastcancer.org reported that one in eight women in this country will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, the organization said.
And, about 43,600 women are expected to die this year from breast cancer, it added.
Experts believed that earlier detection and advances in medical treatment have dropped the overall death rate from breast cancer by 1 percent from 2013-18.
How to help
What: My Hope Bag’s annual Bingo for Boobies fundraiser
When: First session, 5-6:30 p.m.; second session, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Williamson Terrace, 2004 E. Catamaran Drive, Gilbert
Details: Entry fee is $20 and includes five bingo cards, beverages and snacks. Additional cards cost $1 each. Prizes are included.
Information: myhopebag.org.