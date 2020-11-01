More people in Gilbert voted by mail than are heading to the ballot box in Tuesday’s General Election.
Of the 171,058 registered voters in town, 136,839 are on the permanent early voting list, according to the County Recorder’s elections department.
“Over 60 percent of early ballots requested in Gilbert have been returned,” said spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson.
For voters wanting to cast their ballot in person, eight Vote Centers in Gilbert are open 9-5 p.m. tomorrow and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. To find a location, go to Locations.Maricopa.Vote.
Gilbertson said the town has seen an increase of roughly 14,000 new voters since July 3.
The town has 74,010 registered Republicans, 42,169 Democrats, 53,658 who are either independent or not registered with a recognized political party and 1,821 Libertarians.
This year’s election promises to break a record in the number of people casting ballots with contentious races from the president on down to Gilbert mayor.
Maricopa County voters have already returned more early ballots than they did in the 2016 General Election, elections officials said. Of over 2 million ballots requested, the County Recorder reported 1.26 million have been returned.
Locally, voters have chosen or will choose between Brigette Peterson and Matt Nielsen for the mayor’s job.
Peterson, who was on council and served for 14 years on the Planning Commission, is running as an experienced insider who can hit the ground running.
Nielsen, a political newcomer is touting his business background qualifies him for the leadership role.
Other local races include the Higley Unified School District Governing Board.
In that race, four candidates are vying for the three open seats – incumbent Greg Wojtovich and Kristina Reese and challengers Tiffany Shultz and Michelle Anderson. Incumbent Scott Glover withdrew from the race.
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board election was called off because there were no challengers to incumbents Lori Wood, Reed Carr and Sheila Rogers Uggetti.
County offices up for election this year include the assessor’s job, which is currently held by former Gilbert Councilman Eddie Cook. The Republican, who was appointed to the position in February, is facing off against Democrat Aaron Connor.
For the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board, voters will choose between Laurin Hendrix and Jacqueline V. Smith for District 1, which includes Gilbert. Hendrix was elected to the Gilbert Council in August.
Incumbent Jack Sellers, a Republican, is running against Jevin Hodge for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seat in District 1, which includes Gilbert.
The state legislative races also are contested for Gilbert voters.
They will pick a new senator for District 12, a choice between Republican Warren Petersen and Democrat Lynsey Robinson to replace Eddie Farnsworth, who is retiring.
In the District 12 House race, three candidates are vying for the two open seats. Republicans Jake Hoffman and Travis Grantham are facing write-in candidate Kristin Clark, a Democrat.
For the Senate seat in District 17, Republican J.D. Mesnard squares off with Democrat Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu and for the two House seats in the district, Republican Jeff Weninger and Democrat Jennifer Pawlik are trying to hold onto their seats against Republican Liz Harris.
Registered Republicans hold a commanding lead in both legislative districts, although independent groups have spent more than $2.5 million in the LD17 senate race.
Records show independent groups, many headquartered out of state, have so far spent $1.2 million to on advertising and other support to advocate against Mesnard’s bid for a second term while other groups have spent $601,000 advocating for his election.
\Kurdoglu has drawn support from independent groups that have spent more than $301,000 on his behalf while other groups have spent about $401,000 advocating his defeat.
For the local races, the county will release at 8 p.m. on Election Day, unofficial results that will just include early ballots, according to Gilbertson.
“Throughout the night as the poll workers return the tabulated results from our Election Day Vote Centers, we will publish those results as they are returned,” she said. “After Election Day, we will release results daily at 7 p.m. until all ballots are counted.”