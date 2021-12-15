So far, Gilbert is recovering 83 percent of its operating costs for Cactus Yards, exceeding the 50 percent goal set by Council.
The sports venue at Elliot and Power roads features eight scaled-down replicas of famous ball fields like Fenway Park in Boston and Yankee Stadium in New York. It also includes a 20,000-square-foot, indoor air-conditioned soccer pavilion, and batting cages.
“Tournaments at Cactus Yards make up 50 percent of our budget so it’s a big driver,” said Dan Wilson, recreation supervisor for Cactus Yards and Freestone Park, at last week’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting.
For fiscal year 2021, the venue hosted 54 tournaments compared with 39 the prior fiscal year during the pandemic. Wilson said.
Cactus Yards saw its gate, rental and vendor fees for tournaments increased by 59 percent to $769,446 in fiscal year 2021 compared with fiscal year 2020, according to Wilson.
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona told the board that there were still a “little bit of room for growth” for tournament play.
Gilbert reopened the town-owned venue in February 2019 after taking back control from private operator Big League Dreams. Data was not presented for fiscal year 2019 because the facility had not operated for a full year.
The 2021 fiscal year saw a 40 percent uptick in tournament players to 237,346 from the prior year and a 59 percent increase in the number of games played for the same time period, according to Wilson.
“That’s a huge number,” he said. “We’re proud of that. We’re starting to see more interest and people are reaching out to us.”
A big drop was seen in out-of-state teams coming to Cactus Yards, however – from 966 to 418 for fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, due to COVID-19, Wilson added. States such as neighboring California didn’t fully reopen its economy until June 2021.
But “local teams stepped up and really drove the numbers through the roof,” he said.
Cactus Yards also saw a 10 percent growth in league teams and a 22 percent increase in participation at the venue.
Rentals of the venue’s ball fields were huge at 743 compared with 440 in fiscal year 2020, according to Wilson.
“People are really wanting to get outside and practice,” he said, adding that Cactus Yards’ fields at the time remained opened while others were closed because of COVID-19.
Overall revenue for Cactus Yards for fiscal year 2021 was strong with $1.6 million earned from rental fees, $35,760 from concessions and vending and $4,355 from independent contractor programming, according to Wilson. The expenses that fiscal year for the venue came in at nearly $2 million.
Wilson said the cost recovery of 83 percent was higher than 65 percent for fiscal year 2020 and much higher than “the 50 percent the Council set for us.”
Commissioner Ben Kalkman asked what would be the venue’s typical cost recovery without any restrictions that the pandemic brought.
Carmona said the town is recouping 85-87 percent of Cactus Yard’s expenses, adding that the venue can host more tournaments for more revenue but it needs to ensure the town’s residents have access as well.
Board member Holly Pritulsky said there was opportunity for generating revenue by hosting corporate team-building functions, such as whiffle ball, at Cactus Yards.
Chairman Bob Ferron said the 20,000-square-foot fieldhouse was not used enough and asked how the department planned to address that.
Fieldhouse rentals were at 210 in fiscal year 2021, compared with164 the prior year.
Wilson said a morning program for youths, 3-5 years old, can be offered at the building but there’s not a lot of interest because that type of programming was already being offered in many places. Commissioner Scott Williams asked if the revenue were to go up would expenses increase as well.
Wilson said bringing in more people to Cactus Yards would increase the cost for repair and maintenance and for supplies such as trash bags and cleaning agents. Wilson, who has 12 employees reporting to him, added that staffing costs would stay the same.
The biggest cost, Wilson said, was to ensure the facility stayed up to date and is safe as the venue is old, having opened in 2008.
Kalkman asked about the impact from the 320-acre Legacy Sports venue opening up in Mesa in January, less than a 10-mile drive from Cactus Yards.
“We see that as a great addition to the Valley,” said Carmona, adding that Cactus Yards gets three booking requests every weekend. “There’s enough to go around. We don’t see that demand diminishing.”
The town was expected to need eight more softball/baseball fields and about a dozen multi-use fields when it reaches build-out.
Carmona said he expected more out-of-state teams coming to the Valley because of Legacy, which will likely draw people to Cactus Yards as well.
“I think you will see the Valley turn into a national hub for a lot of these sports,” he said. “Legacy is only going to enhance the entire Valley.”
Wilson added that the privately owned Legacy targeted different users – those with higher level skills.
“We’re more focused on entry level, beginners,” he added. “We offer a different experience.”
And, Legacy’s fields aren’t attached to restaurants or offer stadium seating like at Cactus Yards, according to Wilson.
“We definitely are still learning and trying to be the best we can be and make the town proud of the facility,” he said.