Spring is coming, but it appears Cactus League baseball will be delayed. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to start reporting on Valentine’s Day, but instead of peanuts and Cracker Jacks baseball fans will likely get broken hearts.
A labor dispute is threatening the Cactus League season. If it delays the start, it will be the third straight year that Spring Training Season in Arizona suffered.
“The Cactus League is the crown jewel of Arizona tourism,” said Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “There is most definitely a ripple effect that permeates our entire economy.”
Baseball owners locked out players once the previous collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 2. MLB Players Association leaders have said they gave up too much in the most recent agreements and they are determined to get some of that back.
The Associated Press reported that the average salary for Major League Baseball players has dropped from about $4.1 million in 2018, to $4.05 million in 2019, to $3.89 million in 2020 (based on a whole season).
The median MLB salary last year was down 6% from where it was in 2017. AP says the last time salaries were this low was in 2015.
Owners, however, don’t want to give up their gains. Both sides are hoping that as financial pressure builds, either in the form of missed paychecks or gate receipts, the other side will be more willing to compromise. However, for that to happen, Spring Training and possibly regular season games would have to be postponed.
That’s not good news for people in the Valley who rely on spring training to bring in tourism dollars and boost the local economy. The W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University estimated the 2019 Cactus League season generated over $644 million in economic impact.
That number dropped significantly in 2020 after the pandemic forced an early end to Spring Training on March 12. The business school estimates the economic impact that shortened season fell to only $363 million that year.
“The pinch we’re feeling is that we’re not able to distribute as much money out to youth sports,” said Steve Adams, the president of the Hohokams nonprofit group, which handles parking at both Mesa ballparks.
“We’ve earned enough money for the past two years to basically cover our operating costs, but didn’t have any left over for youth sports,” Adams said.
He said that wasn’t necessarily a problem in 2020 because most youth sports leagues were shut down by the pandemic.
However, pandemic-driven limits on attendance in 2021 did hurt youth sports teams last year. Most parks limited the number of fans to about a fifth of capacity to promote social distancing.
And it appears it will be the labor issues that threaten this Cactus League season.
“We have more than 2,000 volunteers who put in about 100,000 volunteer hours each year,” said Cactus League Executive Director Bridgett Binsbacher.
Binsbacher said another shortened Spring Training Season will definitely hurt the Valley’s economy.
“The trickle-down effect is significant, it’s very real,” she said. “Obviously, it’s been a tough time for everyone involved.”
There are 10 Cactus League stadiums that host 15 teams. Hohokam Park and Sloan Park in Mesa are home to the Oakland A’s and Chicago Cubs, respectively. The Los Angeles Angels call Tempe’s Diablo Stadium home.
There are two ballparks in Scottsdale, Salt River Fields is the home to the Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. The San Francisco Giants train at Scottsdale Stadium.
The Milwaukee Brewers call Maryvale home. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox train in Phoenix. The two Ohio teams, the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, set up shop in Goodyear. The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are based in Peoria and the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals play in Surprise.
Sabow, the head of the state’s tourism association, pointed out the ASU study found that six out of 10 fans attending Cactus League games came from out of state. It also found that a third of them travel to other parts of Arizona.
“I want to emphasize, we remain optimistic,” Sabow said. “When a decision is reached, this industry is ready to welcome everybody back. We’re looking forward to a 2022 Cactus League season. It would be devastating for the local economy if there isn’t one.”
She’s not the only one remaining optimistic.
“We’re definitely hopeful,” said Binsbacher, the Cactus League executive director. “We’re not part of those conversation, but we’re watching it closely.”