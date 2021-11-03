Buttons become valuable collector’s items when they are attached to history or a family story.
And that history and those stories are on display as the Arizona State Button Society presents a collection of antique/vintage buttons at HD South, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, through Nov. 19.
The exhibit features a variety, such as Victorian jewel fabric and military buttons.
Members will trade or sell antique buttons in the museum courtyard from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6.
“They are mini works of art, in some cases they have been passed down and treasured by other family members,” said Michele Fox, society president, of Chandler.
“There are many fascinating stories about buttons and button history, there are always new things to learn about because they were made from so many different materials and used on all clothing items before there were zippers and Velcro,” she added.
The state society has five active button collecting umbrella clubs. Total membership currently numbers around 60. Dues are $10 per year for adults and $2 for youth and members receive a thrice-yearly newsletter with articles, photos, project topics and historical research.
Often, people inherit collections from family members or stumble on the hobby.
Vicky Mayhall, president of the East Valley’s Saguaro Club, was an antiques dealer who stumbled on the hobby.
“I would sell to stand-alone shops once in a while…and I became friends with a woman who one day asked me to look for buttons and I thought she was crazy,” said Mayhall. “I started finding them, and the more I handled them, the more I realized how connected they were to so many things.”
“I found myself keeping certain beautiful types for myself and I found out through a book that there were button collectors and that they competed with these buttons and they categorized buttons so I became a National Button Society member and learned about my buttons and found the Arizona State Button Society,” she said.
Fox inherited her collection from her mother in Indiana, who, in turn, inherited the collection from her mother. The buttons are from the 1920s and 30s, and the collection numbers about 6,000.
Her button buying is dictated by upcoming competitions. A large part of the hobby is preparing and presenting trays at competitions.
For 2022, she’s working on seven competition trays, including one themed on copper buttons. Each tray holds 25 buttons; hence she’s looking for several more.
“Even if you take a couple of types of buttons and decide that they are your favorites and you want to collect them, there are so many things to learn about different materials, eras, times and who made them,” she said. “Material and history interact together.”
Mayhall has a “mind-boggling” number of buttons.
“Because I had a background in antiques, I just fell in love with the idea of a miniature type of antique and, I thought, this will be small and won’t take up much room,” she said. “They’re everywhere and it’s easy to amass a lot of them if you find someone’s old button box from their great-grandmother. Then, all of a sudden, you have hundreds and hundreds of buttons in a small container. It can start to take over, depending on how many you have.”
After the industrial revolution, buttons stopped being made by hand and were made by machine.
Mayhall has buttons made in the 1400s through to ones sold at a sewing store in the East Valley.
It’s also hard to value a collection because buttons are subjective, collectors said. A good button costs $20, and the average antique button is priced between $20 to $100.
“There are some that are rare that are always going to be big money, but it’s like anything – everything is only worth what someone is willing to pay and if someone wants something bad enough they may pay a lot or overpay for a button,” Mayhall said.
The Saguaro Club meets monthly in Mesa and is seeking more members.
“We would hope for others that are interested and would like to find out what the fascination with buttons is,” Mayhall said. “Everyone’s always invited to come and sit in on a meeting and bring what they have…and we’ll tell them about them.”
Details: hdsouth.org. Arizona State Button Society is on Facebook at facebook.com/ArizonaStateButtonSociety. Write to the group at arizonastatebuttonsoc@gmail.com.”