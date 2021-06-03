Gilbert Town Square business owners hope that the reopening of Regal Gilbert Cinema will increase foot traffic in the area.
“Before COVID-19 happened and Regal closed, we didn’t realize how much of our business came from
Regal,” said Sergio, Not Your Typical Deli kitchen manager. “We hope that things get rocking and rolling again.”
After a seven-month closure, Regal Theatres reopened its only Arizona location at 1012 S. Gilbert Road on May 14.
Cineworld Group, the world’s second-largest movie house chain and owner of Regal Theatres, announced the temporary closure of its 536 multiplexes in the United States and United Kingdom due to the pandemic in October 2020.
By March, Cineworld Group reported an operating loss of $2.26 billion for 2020 after revenue fell by 80 percent – from $4.37 billion in 2019 to only $852 million in 2020.
Regal Gilbert’s closure was a blow to neighboring businesses that relied on its customer traffic.
“At one point, we were the only thing open back here and no one came unless they were going out of their way to specifically see us,” Sergio said.
Now though, local business owners say that the full slate of new movies that released in coincide with the
reopening of Regal Gilbert, which include “Spiral: SAW,” “Wrath of Man,” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” have already created a positive shift in the strip mall.
“It’s fantastic for everyone that Regal reopened,” said Dwight Lavender, The Exercise Coach studio owner. “Having additional visibility is always great because it attracts potential clients. Even though we’re not really a walk-in kind of business, our customers have told us how nice it is to have more traffic again.”
Business owners say they hope that this weekend’s release of “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” will bring in even more crowds.
“During the pandemic, most new movies were only being released to streaming platforms,” said Fernanda, a cook at Not Your Typical Deli. “Movies like ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ are exclusively in-theaters only, so I hope that brings in more people.”
The nationwide closure of Regal Theatres put 40,000 employees out of work, Cineworld Group said.
Business owners in Gilbert Town Square say they also feared for their survival as their businesses suffered from the heavy loss of customers Regal would attract whenever a big movie came out.
Nearly all of Regal’s neighboring businesses say that they had to change their hours to accommodate for lack of traffic.
Since the closing of Regal, Christ Church has been the only establishment to help attract walk-ins regularly, Sergio and Fernanda said.
The church holds services on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., according to their website.
Before Regal shut down, Not Your Typical Deli opened at 11 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m. but now they are only open until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday.
“There’s definitely been more people around since Regal reopened, but I noticed that it’s only at night
because Regal has limited hours,” Sergio said. “I hope that it’s just a soft opening because we aren’t open
during their hours so we don’t get their traffic.”
Sergio says that Not Your Typical Deli may go back to what their operating hours were before the COVID-19 pandemic, but only if foot traffic increases. He wants Regal to expand their hours as well to help out neighboring businesses that are open during the day.
For Gilbert Music and Lessons, business is still scarce because people have gotten used to shopping online, said Matt, owner of Gilbert Music and Lessons.
Matt says he wants to increase Gilbert Music and Lessons’ hours, but is unsure if that will be possible because Regal has yet to attract huge crowds.
“All we can do is hope,” Matt said.
Since reopening, Regal Gilbert has been required to follow several new COVID-19 safety protocols under
Regal’s “CinemaSafe” program, which was commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners in collaboration with leading epidemiologists.
The program requires movie theaters to reduce auditorium capacity, separate groups by at least one empty seat, and require moviegoers to wear masks unless they are actively eating and drinking while seated in the auditorium.
Regal guests have the ability to purchase tickets in advance online or on the Regal mobile app. Now, they can also purchase concession items from the app when in the theatre.
For more information on Regal’s safety protocols or upcoming shows go to regmovies.com.