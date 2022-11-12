Bill Spence and Bobbi Buchli both garnered 50% of the ballots cast in the race for Gilbert Town Council, according to the latest unofficial returns released Friday.
However, the latest count put Buchli slightly ahead with 354 more votes than Spence. In the initial count on election night, Spence was in the lead.
Conservative Purple for Parents-backed candidates took seats in the three school boards that serve Gilbert students.
According to early unofficial results, Chad Thompson appeared to have won a seat on the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board, Anna Van Hoek for Higley Unified and Kurt Rohrs for Chandler Unified.
Only voters who live in their respective school district’s boundary are eligible to vote.
In the Gilbert race, incumbent Jill Humpherys held onto her lead with 30% of the ballots cast, followed by Thompson with 29%.
Collette Evans received 22% while Trina Jonas got 19%.
The district also had a third seat with a two- year term was filled in the August Primary by sole candidate Ronda Page.
CUSD and HUSD each had two open seats.
In the Chandler Unified race, Rohrs and Patti Serrano each captured 23% of the votes; Charlotte Golla, 19%; incumbent Lara Bruner, 19% and Marilou Estes, 14%. Golla also was endorsed by the Purple for Parents group.
In the Higley district, where no incumbent chose to run for re-election, Amanda Wade received 27% of the votes; Van Hoek, 26%; Brooke Garrett, 24% and Roy Morales, 23%. Morales was a Purple for Parents candidate.
And, voters in Higley Unified appeared to have rejected a $77.2-million bond on the ballot.
Unofficial returns showed the “no” votes in the lead with 58% compared with the “yes” votes at 42%.
The votes opposing the bond took the lead early on and grew with each subsequent count release.
The bond was the district’s second attempt after voters last November rejected a l$95 million bond measure. After the failure at the ballot box, the district surveyed its voters to see what projects they would support in a new bond.
Some of the projects in the latest measure included funding for a new elementary school, security cameras and wireless enhancements.
Neither the district nor the political action committee that was pushing the passage of the bond measure respond to a request for comment.
“Voters I spoke to were wary of new taxes and the district's messaging/spending,” said Marty Bender, who vocally opposed both bonds.
“Statements like ‘no new taxes’ and ‘teachers have 35 kids in every classroom’ didn't resonate with what voters have experienced in the district or data they were shown.
“Folks stated a general distrust of the decisions being made and often questioned motives. Many felt that much of the extra money received by the district over the last few years could've addressed some of the needs in the bond spending plan without needing to borrow for them.”
A new elementary school, security cameras and wireless enhancements were some of the projects that the $77.2-million bond would have financed.
The vote marked the second consecutive year that Higley Unified failed to win voter approval of a bond measure. This year’s request was smaller than the one put up for an all-mail vote last year.
Although the race for council is nonpartisan, the state Republican Party and other conservatives groups endorsed Buchli.
Spence was a council appointee who served for eight months before losing his seat in election in 2020.
The retired Navy veteran’s campaign platform included a call for responsible growth, traffic congestion and no increases in the Town’s secondary property tax rate, which is used to repay bond debt.
Buchli, a real estate agent, ran on a issues that included supporting small businesses, reining in spending and changing leadership at Town Hall.
While both tout their strong support for public safety and oppose more high-density apartments, Spence was viewed by some voters as someone who would continue to support the majority on council while Buchli was considered a dissenting voice along the vein of current council members Aimee Yentees and Laurin Hendrix. Both did not seek re-election.
In the August Primary, Councilwoman Yung Koprowksi, an appointee, won her first election and was joined by newcomers Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni. Both Torgeson and Bongiovanni helped with Buchli’s campaign.
Even if Buchli wins the race, the trio would be in a minority but would have the authority to put issues on the agenda. Currently the mayor or at least three council members can place items for discussion.
Voters also picked candidates in the two Republican-leaning state legislative districts that represent parts of Gilbert – LD 13 and LD 14.
In the LD 13 state Senate race, Republican incumbent J.D. Mesnard faced off a challenge from Democrat Cynthia Hans.
Hans initially took the lead but fell in the latest tally with Mesnard capturing 51% of the votes compared with her 49%.
Democrat incumbent Jennifer Pawlik was ahead of the pack early on and maintained her lead in the three-way race for two House seats with 36% of the votes.
Republicans Liz Harris and Julie Willoughby were neck-in-neck at 32% each but Harris had a 245-vote edge.
In the LD14 state Senate race, Republican incumbent Warren Petersen easily won the seat against write-in Democratic candidate Kristin Clark. He garnered 95% of the votes in the latest unofficial count.
And in the contest for the two House seats in LD 14, Republicans Travis Grantham, incumbent, and Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who previously served in the House, duked it out with Democrat Brandy Reese.
Hendrix and Grantham were headed toward claiming their seats with 35% and 36% of the votes, respectively. Reese trailed with 29% of the votes.