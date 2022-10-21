Buchli files campaign finance report, Spence MIA

By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
The winner of the Nov. 8 face-off will most likely depend on which two council candidates got the most money to get their message across to voters.
Bobbi Buchli, a real estate broker, has so far raised $31,462 in her campaign war chest, according to her third quarter finance filings for the period covering July 17 to Sept. 30.
U.S. Navy veteran Bill Spence did not file his latest campaign finance report – due Oct. 19 – but in his pre-primary report in early August, Spence said he had raised $21,755 up to then..
Deputy Town Clerk Judy Martinez said there are penalties for filing late and pointed to state statute, which stipulates a $10-a-day fine for the first 15 days after deadline and $25 for each subsequent day. Penalties accrue until the late report is filed.
For the most recent reporting period, Buchli received $7,713 in donations.
Donors included retiree George Dottl, who gave $2,000. Dottl also gave Spence $2,000 during the Primary but has since switched allegiance.
Andrew Adams, chairman of the LD 14 Republican Committee, gave $50; Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, $100, and Brandon Ryff, $1,000.
Ryff, a dentist, filed an ethics complaint against the mayor last year and he is a vocal opponent against a massive light-industrial project proposed near his neighborhood in the master-planned Morrison Ranch.
And Barbara Lucas, another Morrison Ranch resident, gave $100. Buchli also loaned her campaign $2,688.
Buchil’s spending for the third quarter totaled $10,973, which included expenses for printing, campaign consulting and advertising.
What can also help persuade voters sitting on the fence are endorsements and both candidates tout some hefty ones.
Spence says he’s got the backing from police and fire and from West & SouthEast Realtors of the Valley. He’s also earned an “A” grade from Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.
Although Buchli received a “C” from the chamber, she’s secured a spot on the state Republican Party’s Golden Ticket, a GOP voter guide. The council election is nonpartisan.
She’s also picked up a number of approvals from Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative lobbying group, and from Gilbert Watch, an internet conservative publication operated by former Gilbert Councilman Jared Taylor, the Arizona Women of Action, former Gilbert Mayor Steve Berman and Gilbert Councilman Laurin Hendrix.
Buchli’s campaign platform includes helping small businesses in Gilbert thrive, opposing more high-density apartments, supporting first responders and getting fiscal spending under control.
She also advocates “new leadership top to bottom” at town hall.
Spence, who was appointed in 2020 by council and served eight months until he lost his election to keep his seat against Laurin Hendrix, says he’s a strong supporter of police and fire.
He’s also committed to “aggressively challenging requests to build more high-density apartments” and would oppose any attempt to implement a primary property tax and any increases to the secondary property tax rate.
Spence and Buchli came in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in the August Primary that saw incumbent Yung Koprowski and newcomers Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni elected.