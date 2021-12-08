Theresa Bartholomew and Rachel Mangum understand Lego isn’t just for children. They have watched creativity blossom within their children and themselves, thanks to the colorful plastic bricks.
Bartholomew and Mangum are getting their Lego fill daily as they’ve opened Bricks and Minifigs at Recker and Guadalupe roads in Gilbert.
“Bricks and Minifigs is a place where we buy, sell and trade Lego,” Bartholomew said.
“In our shop, you’ll find new Lego sets that are available in other places. Some of them are preowned and hard to find. A lot of those are preassembled, so you can see exactly what you’re getting.”
At grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, the first 100 customers will receive exclusive Bricks and Minifigs minifigures. Other goodies include raffle prizes and a scavenger hunt.
At the store, the sales floor is bordered on two sides by cases that sell individual minifigures. Other walls are filled with new and used sets. Customers can build their own minifigures from parts in a bin. Loose bricks can be purchased in bulk.
“Our kids love them,” Bartholomew, a Southern California native, said about the minifigure table. “They just spend hours looking at the minifigures. In addition to that, there’s an interactive component where you can look at our bulk tables with loose pieces.
“You can choose the pieces that you want for your special project. Whatever you’re adding to your collection, whatever you’re building, you can just get what you want. It’s an interactive shopping experience.”
Because Bricks and Minifigs buys, sells and trades Lego, the inventory is constantly changing. Mangum said that encourages repeat visits.
“You never know what we’re going to have,” she said. “You never know because customers are trading things in at different times.
“That makes it a new experience every time customers come here.”
The family learned of Bricks and Minifigs when the aftermarket Lego toy shop opened in Avondale. Other Arizona stores are in Central Phoenix and Tucson. A North Phoenix location is slated to open soon.
“We feel like it’s a second home,” Bartholomew said of their first time in Bricks and Minifigs. “It’s fun and it’s happy. We were just looking at our own lives and we thought it would be cool to create a space like that in the East Valley, where other families could have a place like that to go to.”
Former Apache Junction Unified School District teachers, Bartholomew and Mangum are using Bricks and Minifigs as a learning experience for their children, who are 6 and 8.
“Our family has loved Lego together,” said Mangum, who grew up in Massachusetts. “This is also like a family project. They’ve helped a lot so far and they’re even getting in on the marketing of it. They want to pass out fliers to everyone they meet.”
Bricks and Minifigs is more than a gathering place or store. A party room is available for birthdays and other celebrations. It will boast a 14-foot racetrack for Lego cars that can be created by partygoers.
“It’s going to be really fun,” Mangum said. “We’re going to eventually have classes, but the parties will come first.
“Our store is for all ages and abilities. We work really hard to have something for everybody here.”
The couple even finds sets that it wants.
“The preowned sets come from other people in the community when they’re done with them,” Bartholomew said. “They get a new life and, selfishly, we’ve been enjoying them in our own home for the past several months.
“We get to enjoy them for a little while. I’m looking at the SpongeBob up there,” she added with a laugh. “There’s just this cycle. You can move on to something new and bring joy to someone else.”
Bricks and Minifigs
4024 E. Guadalupe Road, Suite 103, Gilbert
480-588-3953, bricksandminifigs.com/gilbert-az/