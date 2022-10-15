As early voting begins this week, voters will be choosing from multiple candidates running for the two school boards in Gilbert.
Whoever gets elected Nov. 8 will deal with the on-going teacher and bus driver shortages, maintaining student enrollment in light of the recently enacted expansion of school vouchers and addressing learning loss from the pandemic.
Only voters living in the schools’ boundaries can cast ballots.
After navigating through the pandemic’s challenges, fewer incumbents and more parents – upset by closed schools, mask mandates and wanting more parental control – are running for board seats.
In Gilbert Public Schools with over 33,000 students and 39 campuses in Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa, one of three incumbents is looking to return to office – Jill Humpherys, the longest serving board member who was elected in 2012.
Humpherys will do battle for one of the two four-year seats against Trina Jonas, Chad Thompson and Collette Evans. Incumbents Dr. Charles Santa Cruz and Bill Parker opted not to run.
For the two-year seat, Ronda Page is a shoe-in after Jesse Brainard was kicked off the ballot for falling short of signatures on nominating petitions.
Humpherys, whose five children all attended and graduated from a GPS campus, says her focus is on student achievement.
Her priorities for her next term include smaller class sizes, more students taking Advanced Placement classes and educate the whole child.
She’s also a big-time advocate for public schools, testifying at the state Legislature and serving on the Arizona School Board Association Board of Directors from 2017-21.
Humpherys prides herself for having visited all 39 campuses regularly, her votes to increase teacher and staff pay and updates to technology and security during her tenure.
Evans, a longtime school volunteer, also has five children who’ve attended GPS schools.
She’s also served on several district committees, booster boards, override committees and helped out in classrooms.
Her “Putting Students First” campaign focuses on student achievement by ensuring they have the resources to succeed, ensure that the district’s processes are transparent and fiscally responsible and retain and attract teachers and staff.
Jonas, a school volunteer, is the mother of three children attending district schools. She currently serves on the District Superintendent Site Council, is vice president of the Volunteer Network, and served on a number of district committees, including the A+ school rating and curriculum committee.
Jonas said she wants to increase transparency, get more input from district stakeholders, expand parental consent and make sure that programs like critical race theory or CRT isn’t being taught in schools. CRT is a look at U.S. history through the lens of racism.
Jonas also wants to attract and retain teachers and be fiscally responsible.
Thompson, a father of four GPS students, lists as his priorities parental choice, curriculum transparency, budget management and school choice.
He’s against critical race theory and social emotional learning and comprehensive sex education in schools.
He also opposes policies that allow students to identify with the opposite of their birth gender and enables them to go the bathroom, change in locker rooms and shower with students of the opposite sex.
And, he wants to put an end to a “top-heavy district structure and re-direct those funds to attract and retain excellent teachers.”
Thompson is endorsed by Purple for Parents and The Arizona Free Enterprise Club.
Both conservative groups also gave their stamps of approval to Anna Van Hoek and Roy Morales for the Higley Unified School District Governing Board race.
HUSD has over 12,000 students attending 16 schools in Gilbert and Queen Creek.
Also running for the two four-year seats are Amanda Wade and Brooke Garrett.
Incumbents Jill Wilson and Amy Kaylor opted to sit out the election.
Van Hoek is the mother of two children and is a longtime parental rights advocate.
She’s for transparency in the budget and district spending and that funding is appropriately allocated.
She’s concerned with learning loss from the pandemic and believes that the district needs to make a “course correction” and return to teaching academics instead of focusing on social and political issues.
Morales, a father of four children, believes in school choice and voices concerns with the growing acceptance of politically infused curriculum and polices, which includes “transformative social-emotional learning, critical race theory and comprehensive sex education.”
Morales advocates removing them and any practices of diversity, equity and inclusion from the district.
He also would promote more access to parents to review what their children is learning and overhaul the budget and get rid of spending that is not effective or contribute to the “optimization of student learning.”
Garrett is a former second-grade teacher and mom to five children, two of whom graduated from Higley High. She’s a longtime school volunteer and is a founding member of Uknighted Kingdom Booster, and currently serves as the Higley High Booster president.
She wants to see more options in programming and services based on student needs and dig into what is being done to help students catch up academically from the pandemic.
Wade, a former teacher, has two children attending HUSD schools.
Her priorities include filling vital vacancies, recruiting and retaining qualified staff and focus on “creating facilities that are prepared to adapt to our growing student population and ensuring we have the resources necessary to create the best learning environment.”