It’s official – Bobbi Buchli is the newest member to take a seat at the council dais.
Gilbert Council at the Nov. 28 special meeting approved the official tally of the Nov. 8 General Election that saw political newcomer Buchli beat Bill Spence, who served eight months in 2020 as a council appointee, by over 1,000 votes.
Buchli, who received 40,393 votes compared with retired Navy veteran Spence’s 39,217, said it wasn’t just one thing that propelled her to victory.
“I think that part of it was that the town isn’t looking for the status quo anymore,” said Buchli, a real estate agent. “I think the residents wanted some new, fresh people in there.
“I had a bit of name recognition on my own, not in the political world but in town,” she said. “I grew up in Mesa and then I lived in Gilbert for over 20 some years. I knew quite a few people.”
Other factors that won her voters, according to Buchli, was a campaign platform that included no more high-density apartments and fiscal-spending control, and her clean campaign.
“I don’t think I ever said anything against my opponent,” she said. “Other people did but that was not the type of campaign I wanted to run. That had a lot to do with it.”
And there was a lot of knocking on doors.
“I worked really super hard mainly because I knew what I was up against with my opponent because he did have the name recognition and he had served a few months on council,” Buchli said.
“I was out on a daily basis. No matter where I was or what I did I was talking to voters and residents, letting them know who I was and what my platform was. I was out and about at every event I was invited to. I went to every meet-and-greet that people wanted to do for me. I didn’t hesitate for a minute. Sometimes there would be eight people but eight people spread out to many, many more people if they like you.
“It all came into play. Everything I did together resonated with residents and voters.”
When Buchli begins her four-year term in January, she said she’d like to roll up her sleeves on several things, including the “constant” re-zones of land to high-density apartments.
“That is where I kind of want to be involved in, the zoning and seeing why we continue to do that,” she said, adding that proposed changes to the voter-approved General Plan also will get scrutiny from her.
“I get it, we’re growing and we have lot of people here,” she said. “Many residents have talked to me about that, why even have a (General Plan) if you continue to change that. It’s changed on a monthly basis practically.”
She also wants to see more effort with the town’s infrastructure.
“We have to maintain it better that what we are – not just roads but sidewalks and certain areas of town need to be cleaned,” Buchli said.
Although the council race was nonpartisan, conservative groups, including the state Republican Party, endorsed Buchli.
Registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Gilbert by nearly 2:1, according to the county. Republicans make up roughly 41.6% of the active voters in Town compared with 23.6% for Democrats and 33.7% for independents.
A total of 110,864 or 68.68% of Gilbert’s 161,431 registered voters cast a ballot in the Primary Election, according to the Town Clerk’s Office.
The final official results showed that 90,617 or 56.13% of voters cast their ballots early and 20,051 or 12.42% on Election Day. The county reported 196 or .12% provisional ballots, which are given to those at the polls whose eligibility to vote is uncertain.
Voter turnout at the General Election in 2020, a presidential race, was 85.45%, and turnout at the General Election in 2018 was 67.95%.
Other new faces coming on board in January are Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni. Torgeson, Bongiovanni and Councilwoman Yung Koprowski won in the August Primary.
Leaving council are Aimee Yentes, Laurin Hendrix, who won a House seat in Legislative District 14, and Scott September, who didn’t make the cut in the Primary.
All four council seats are for four years each. The annual salary for the council job is $21,012.