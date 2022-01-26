A state integrity board has banned a former Gilbert cop from ever carrying a gun and badge in Arizona and considered action against three other East Valley officers.
The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board last Wednesday unanimously voted to revoke John Strickland’s certification.
The board comprises law-enforcement and civilian members who are responsible for establishing and maintaining standards of integrity, competence and professionalism for peace officers and correctional officers in Arizona.
The agency was not successful in serving Strickland with notice and to date he has not contacted AZPost, according to Richard Bradshaw, compliance specialist.
Strickland resigned last June in lieu of termination from Gilbert Police.
His estranged wife was granted an order of protection last April after he sent her “violent and threatening email messages,” according to AZPost. His wife left the marriage because he continued an extramarital affair with a family friend.
Strickland contested but a judge upheld the order and denied the veteran cop from possessing a firearm and ammunition while performing his duties.
At the time, Strickland also sent a threatening message to another woman, who had accused him of conspiring to have her brother arrested and later sentenced for assaulting his wife. Her brother was married to the woman that Strickland was having an affair with, according to AZPost.
The board last Tuesday also reviewed the cases of former Mesa police officers Nathan Chisler and Jonathan Swanson and former Scottsdale officer Greg Loveless.
Chisler made the news for the non-fatal shooting of Randy Sewell, an unarmed and unruly man at a local sports bar in December 2019. Mesa Police fired Chisler in 2020.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed criminal aggravated assault charge against Chisler but a judge found there was insufficient probable cause to proceed, said William Caldwell, compliance specialist at the meeting.
Sewell, who was shot twice by Chisler, had a number of criminal charges dropped by the time he went to trial and was acquitted by a jury of the remaining charge of resisting arrest, Caldwell added.
Board Director Heston Silbert said he was growing concerned with some of the use-of-force cases coming before them.
He noted that there was probable cause to effect an arrest of Sewell to the point the county attorney was willing to take it to trial – “which is making quite the statement.”
He questioned why Chisler’s case was sent to an administrative law judge to discern the facts when Mesa Police felt he violated policy and should have been tasked with determining his future employment.
“If we start becoming the officer-involved-shooting review committee for every police agency, then I think we probably need to revisit what our mission is here,” Silbert said.
Silbert questioned why the board was even looking at the case when it should be up to the Mesa Police to determine if Chisler did something wrong and up to the county attorney to determine if a crime was committed.
Chairman Mark Dannels, Cochise County sheriff, noted that even Mesa Police’s Firearm Training Unit didn’t believe Chisler violated policy.
“I think we need to be very careful on this,” Dannels said, adding with the dynamics in the landscape of policing right now that the board doesn’t “get overreaching.”
The board voted to send the case “back to agency discretion with Mesa Police.” Arizona State University professor Kevin Robinson was the sole dissenter.
Swanson was asked to leave and returned home less than half a mile away, where he continued drinking alcohol, Nichols said.
The homeowners called 911 and Mesa Police showed up to find Swanson standing in his driveway holding a beer, about 47 minutes after the accident, she added.
Officers observed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption and called a motor officer to the scene to do a DUI investigation.
While waiting for the motor officer, Swanson repeatedly disobey orders and continued drinking and attempted to smoke a cigarette, according to Nichols.
At one point, Swanson crouched and lunged with balled fists at an officer, who flinched, thinking he was going to be hit, she added.
Seeing the officer’s reaction, Swanson laughed and hugged the officer, she added. Swanson was arrested for a DUI and was more than double the legal limit of 0.08 BAC.
During a department investigation, Swanson explained he only identified himself as a cop to show homeowners he was not a bad guy and that he asked them not to call police because the accident was a civil matter.
He also told investigators that the accident was caused because he was on the phone.
The investigation found Swanson violated polices, including conduct unbecoming of an officer, DUI, using authority of position for financial gain or for obtaining privileges or favors and discourtesy.
Swanson submitted a resignation letter May 5, 2021 and the department fired him days later on May 8.
Swanson pleaded guilty to one court of reckless driving on Sept. 8 in Mesa City Court, prompting a judge to dismiss the DUI and tempering with evidence charges, Nichols said.
Silbert said in regards to the tampering with evidence charge, did “they clarify the fact that he went home to drink alcohol to camouflage the fact that he was already impaired?”
The board voted to initiate proceedings against Swanson’s peace-officer certification.
In another DUI matter, former Scottsdale officer Greg Loveless was observed running a red light at 70th Street and Osborn Road while off duty in his personal vehicle at 10:30 p.m., Jan. 16, 2021, according to Bradshaw.
A Scottsdale officer in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop Loveless for the violation. Loveless, however, continued driving east and went through two more red lights, after which the officer gave up on the attempted traffic stop. Charges of unlawful flight and reckless driving were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute. Bradshaw said, adding Loveless was fired by Scottsdale Police.
The board unanimously voted to initiate proceedings, which could include suspension or revocation of Loveless’s certification.