Gilbert Public School students return to the classroom full time Monday after nearly a month of hybrid learning and despite parents, students and teachers arguing against it.
While some parents and students on Jan 26 told the Governing Board how they felt about full reopening, the district prepared to host a point of dispensing site for COVID-19 vaccines to school employees Feb. 13-14.
Five people spoke passionately on both sides of the issue while 92 people submitted comment cards at about a 2-to-1 ratio for staying in hybrid or going to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases are at a substantial spread in the community.
Data released by the county health department on Jan. 18 showed that in GPS boundaries, two of the three metrics for virus spread were trending up. COVID-19 cases per 100,000 were at 990 – the highest level since cases have been tracked.
Positive new test results were at 25.3 percent and the percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms was at 13.7 percent. Both cases for 100,000 and positive test results were up from the previous week.
The only options parents and students have as of this week are going to campuses five days a week or enrolling in the Gilbert Online Academy.
Opponents of fully reopening campuses included student Sophia Young, who told the board, “My mother is a very sickly woman. She has Hashimoto’s thyroid disease as well as arthritis and more medical conditions I can’t even begin to pronounce.
“I’ve lived 10 years of my life terrified but all the terror I felt as a child does not compare to the terror I feel today,” she said, adding that father, a front-line medical worker, comes home and doesn’t embrace his wife in fear of getting her sick and watching her die as he has watched his patients die from the coronavirus.
“I’m sorry that some parents fear for their children’s grades but I feel I may become an accomplice to my mother’s murder and the arms I ran into when I felt I could no longer put in the effort will be gone,” Sophia said.
She asked the board to reconsider its Jan. 4 decision to return to in-person instruction on Monday.
“Take into account the thousands of people who have died without need to,” she said. “And the people who could die today, just like my mother.”
Two speakers who claimed to have expertise in data analysis questioned the district’s dashboard, which is updated Monday through Friday with the number of positive cases on each campus.
Since Sept. 10, the district has reported a total of 1,126 confirmed cases on its campuses – 873 were students and 253 was staff, according to Superintendent Shane McCord at the meeting. The district reported 79 active cases for last Wednesday.
Jake Given, who leads a data science team for Amazon, claimed there are more active cases than what the district is aware of and that he and his wife personally know of parents who came down with the virus and still sent their children to school untested.
“The most dangerous thing my kids do every day is to go to school,” he said, adding to fully open schools the district should do mandated monthly testing.
Jessica Wick, who wants in-person learning, asked the board to consider doing away with the 15 remaining early release days, three half days and adjusting spring break to add 24 more hours for in-person learning.
Steve LeSuer said kids have been struggling with learning the past year by not being in the classroom.
“We as citizens of Gilbert can no longer sit around and be frustrated,” he said. “We must stand up and make a change where change is needed. I do feel that the time has come when some of you on the board have been involved too long with making decisions for our kids and are no longer representing the majority of families and teachers that live in Gilbert.
“If any of you on the board are feeling run down after this year and you are unable to make decision for the majority, I call politely for your immediate resignation. It’s time some new minds get involved to help our school system operate and function at a level we all want.”
He then announced his intention to run for the board in 2022, when two seats are up for election.
Unlike neighboring Higley Unified, which has had in-person learning full time since August, GPS has changed its learning model numerous times.
“Given all the information that is available, I submit we are confronted with conflicting, difficult decisions,” said board President Charles Santa Cruz, who stressed he was speaking for himself and not the board.
“These occur because the data and the information received are also conflicting and inconclusive in many circumstances,” Santa Cruz said. “As we seek the right answers, we are left with the result that provides us with a momentary best course of action. If there is a right answer, I would happily embrace it.”
Santa Cruz said after studying the available data, he felt the board’s Jan. 4 decision to return to school full-time was premature. He and board member Sheila Uggetti had voted against it.
“I will respect the will of the majority vote on our last meeting,” he said. “I must, however, express my opposition to our implementation of in-person instruction on Feb. 1.”
Uggetti said even though Santa Cruz did not speak for her, he mirrored her sentiments on the issue.
Board member Jill Humpherys said everyone on the board has had to struggle with what was the right decision for the district.
“School boards and superintendents can’t make up for the lack of federal and state leadership, policy and action,” Humpherys said. “We shouldn’t be making these decisions. They should have been made higher-up.”
According to McCord, the three health benchmarks for both the county and for the district’s boundary are all in the red or substantial spread. When that occurs, the county recommends that schools do virtual learning.
The district, however, has chosen to follow its own benchmark, using a percentage of positive virus cases on a campus to make a change in the learning model on a school-by-school basis.
The district also has put in place a number of safety protocols such as frequent sanitization to mitigate against the virus and studies have found minimal spread on school campuses.
Board member Reed Carr said some states will step in and do testing if there is an outbreak in a school and asked if Arizona or Maricopa County health officials have talked about doing the same.
Jennefer Frost, GPS Health Services director, said the only thing offered was rapid testing but the burden for the district to do it was outweighed any potential benefits.
Frost also informed the board that the district will be a host site for doling out vaccines to school employees.
Uggetti voiced concerns that teachers could be fully vaccinated for a return to school.
She said a number of district teachers have gotten shots at Chandler Gilbert Community College but have not been able to secure the required second dose.
Uggetti said she was concerned after being told by state health officials there were no doses available for the second shot.
McCord said the second shot should be available in the middle of March.
“So, staff members have to wait up to possibly two months to be fully vaccinated,” Uggetti said, noting the efficacy for the Pfizer vaccine was around 50-55 percent after the first dose.
“They did everything right they got the first one and now they can’t get the second one,” she said.
Board member Lori Wood added the Moderna vaccine, also being offered in the state, has an efficacy of 92 percent for the first shot.
Frost said she knows there is a lot of anxiety about not getting the second dose in time but waiting longer won’t hurt the vaccine’s efficacy. She also said it was not recommended that people mix the two different vaccines.
According to the FDA, the interval is 21 days between the first and second dose for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna.
GPS will host site a site for dispensing the vaccine for any teacher working in Gilbert, whether it’s a public or private school or daycare center. The district is partnering with Higley Unified and Queen Creek Unified school districts.
Shots will be administered 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 13-14 at Highland High School, 4301 E .Guadalupe Road. The district will share a link for sign-ups on Feb. 5.