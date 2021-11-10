On Sept. 11, 2001, as high school freshman Matthew Bradford watched on television the terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania, he felt the need to serve to his country.
After Bradford graduated school in Dinwiddie, Virginia, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After training, he was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines Echo Company 2nd Platoon in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
In September 2006, the unit was deployed to Haditha, Iraq.
Four months into his deployment, the 20-year-old Bradford stepped on an improvised device and suffered severe injuries and wasn’t expected to live.
Three weeks later, he woke up in Bethesda Naval Hospital as a blind amputee.
However, he didn’t let his injuries define him and with the motto, “No legs, no vision, no problem,” Bradford has competed in multiple Spartans races, surfed, skydived and climbed 7,000 feet of Mt. Rainier.
In 2010, he achieved another memorial feat, re-enlisting in the Marine Corps, becoming the first double amputee to do so.
On Wednesday, Bradford is the keynote speaker at Gilbert’s 17th annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
The event takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road and will include performances by local schools and military displays.
The ceremony also will include musical performances by local schools, and military display.
This event is free and open to all ages.
Lawn seating will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase refreshments before and after the event.
Last year’s ceremony required reservations and attendees had to sit inside painted circles on the event lawn to ensure social distancing due to COVID-19.
Other Veterans Day events in the Valley include the annual East Valley Veterans Parade, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11 along Center Street in downtown Mesa.
Over 100 parade entries are anticipated, along with aerial demonstrations of vintage aircraft for the event with a parade theme of “military arts and artists.”
The Veterans Day Parade in Tempe will be from 9-11:30 a.m., Nov. 11 along Mill Avenue.
Over in Chandler, the city’s been honoring veterans all month long with various events, including a Field of Honor Veterans Memorial ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., Nov. 11 at Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road.
The Field of Honor will be the first veterans memorial of its size – nearly an acre – and scope in the Southeast Valley. General parking is available at Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center, 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive, with a shuttle service to Veterans Oasis Park.
And, Phoenix is holding its Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., Nov. 11. The starts at Montebello and Central avenues and runs southbound, then turns east on Camelback Road and then turns south on 7th Street.