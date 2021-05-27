Black students from Highland High School last week demanded that the Governing Board address ongoing discrimination, weeks after a video became viral of two white students on their campus re-enacting the murder of George Floyd.
“At Highland High there are times where I felt unsafe, whether it’s because I’m openly trans and queer or because I am Black,” said Michael Baudanza, a member of the school’s Black Student Union. “I’ve experienced racism at other schools but nothing like the event a few weeks ago.
“I was scared to go to school since I’ve already been harassed by students because I am queer. It hurts knowing the hard work BSU puts into every event didn’t sink in with many students at Highland High. I hear slurs every day and other Black students telling me things that go on in their classrooms unnoticed.”
Highland High had a student population of 3,177 in 2019-20, of which 2.52 percent were Black, according to the latest figures from the state Education Department.
After the video of the two white students became public, the district issued a short statement that it investigated the incident after learning of it on April 28 and that its policies and procedures were followed “to deliver consequences.”
“Currently at Highland High and throughout Gilbert Public Schools accountability is something we lack in regards to discrimination, whether it be race, sexual orientation, gender, etcetera,” said Black student Carl Mitchel. “This mark on the district is aggressively apparent. Events such as the George Floyd re-enactment that happened at my school to the use of the N-word are incidences of discrimination.”
Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer, now convicted of murder, knelt on his neck during an arrest for more than eight minutes. Three other officers are awaiting trial and the U.S. Justice Department has filed criminal chares against all four cops.
“Minority students have been told time and time again to tell a teacher, an administrator or a parent and as Black students we have taken this route and were met with nothing but empty promises and blanket statements, Carl said.
“Too much time is spent on saving the reputation of the school or schools rather than sowing the new seeds of love and unity.”
He accused the district of spending too much energy “towards coddling the privileged rather than aiding the oppressed.”
“Long story, short I came here to ask Gilbert Public Schools to be more accountable for its actions no matter who the offender may be,” he said; “even if it is you.”
Hanaan Abdulle, a senior and president of BSU, said she and members of the group were fortunate to meet with the school principal and the superintendent last summer to share their experiences at Highland High.
“We shared our stories with the naive hope that that through impacting our leaders that they would see the emergent need of action to protect their students of color.”
Instead, the students found a lackluster sense of progression and ultimately their concerns was put on the backburner, she said.
“They heard us, they saw our pain,” Hanaan continued. “And they defaulted on false promises.”
She said when they pretend racism and racist acts are not as prevalent, what results are things like the video.
“It’s incidents like these that remind us of where we are in our struggle for equality,” she added. “These students and many others are not edgy teens who went too far. These are home-bred racists who intentionally (commit) hate crimes (against) students for their own enjoyment.”
She asked the district to be pro-active in combating the erratic ideology of hate.
“We go to school not to simply learn how to count or how to read,” Hanaan said. “We go to school to learn how to be a contributing member of civil society.”
Mary Conley, who is white, also spoke about the video incident. She wanted to know how the district planned on addressing it and the strategy for moving forward.
A total of 18 speakers spoke on a wide range of topics, including the unfair enforcement of dress code during the public comments portion of the board meeting. Because the topics were not on the agenda, the board is prohibited from addressing them under state statute.
But Board member Reed Carr assured the speakers “many of us will probably have a private discussion with Dr. McCord as to how to proceed outside of this meeting.”
Board President Charles Santa Cruz said the speakers’ comments didn’t fall on deaf ears.
“Please know the superintendent as people were speaking was feverishly taking notes and there is at least a certainly that he will have that conversation with staff and subsequently with us in some form,” Dr. Santa Cruz said. “The outgrowth of that is typically some kind of decision, some kind of policy, some kind of procedures.”
A day after the board meeting, spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said the district has held a number of meetings with students and parents regarding race relations on campuses.
“The intention is to continue this open dialogue with all stakeholders to actively build learning environments that are built on respect, where every student feels supported and heard,” Antestenis said in an email. “As was shared with our community recently the use of racial slurs, racist acts or racially charged language is not permitted in Gilbert Public Schools and will be met with consequences.”
She said the district believes its key role is promoting inclusion within society and that it’s essential that its schools are a safe place where students feel heard, supported and treated equally.
“Our district policies and procedures are designed to achieve this, and it is our goal to create learning environments where every student and employee is treated with respect,” she said. “As a district we know and acknowledge that there is still much work to be done.”
Racist incidents aren’t new at Highland High School.
In the early 2000s a white supremacist gang of football players at the campus called the Devil Dogs terrorized the community. The gang grabbed media attention after an especially brutal beating of another teenager that left him disfigured.
Another campus in the district also came under spotlight in 2020 after a Campo Verde High School senior posted a racist TikTok video that went viral.