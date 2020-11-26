Black Friday will look a little different this year due to the pandemic but many retailers are still offering sales and other deals to entice consumers.
This year more than ever, retailers are likely to offer the same sales online and in-person in order to help consumers avoid crowded stores and long lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation.
She said retailers are also more likely to offer services like curbside pickup for customers who do venture out to stores.
Cullen is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of the more flexible options this year in order to stay safe and avoid unnecessary stress.
“We are encouraging people to shop early and shop safely,” she said. “Avoid the crowds, avoid stress and last-minute shopping, particularly with a lot of online orders going on you want to make sure you get your gifts on time.”
East Valley shoppers can expect a wide range of sales from traditional retailers, restaurants and even local companies that offer services to the business community.
Thanksgiving Day will look different this year as many major retailers – including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s – have announced they will remain closed on the holiday instead of opening up in the evening to give shoppers a jump start on Black Friday deals.
Walmart announced it will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. The megachain also issued new sales online and in stores that rolled out in phases on Nov. 4, 11 and 25.
Target, which will open at its normal time at 7 a.m. on Friday, has also issued new weekly “Black Friday deals” throughout November.
Major malls will remain closed on Thanksgiving as well, including Scottsdale Fashion Square and Chandler Fashion Center.
Both malls will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Locally, retailers are offering deals to consumers for Black Friday.
Scottsdale’s Hook & Hunt is offering 10 percent off all merchandise on Black Friday. The retailers sells all sorts of discount items, including electronics, furniture, clothing and handbags.
Hampton Design & Closets, also located in Scottsdale, is offering 15 percent off all projects valued at $2,500 or more.
Scottsdale-based golf equipment manufacturer PXG is offering discounts off a variety of bundles for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Offers include the Holiday Hostess Bundle that includes a signature candle, ornament, leather wine bag and facemask.
The Dog Lover Bundle includes a leash, collar and PXG water bottle.
The Cozy bundle includes a PXG-brand beanie, home course hoodie, and facemask.
Chandler-based Dazzle Dry, a nail care company, is offering 25 percent off all products on their website dazzledry.com from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Ahwatukee Skin and Laser is offering customers a free $25 gift card with the purchase of a $100 card.
The company is also offering its 2940 ablative laser resurfacing with PRP protein-rich plasma treatment for $1,200, a $300 discount. The package must be used within six months of purchase.
Gilbert-based Smart to Finish Office Solutions is offering 15 hours of Virtual Assistant services for $599, a $150 discount. They will also include their Delegation Dare Online Training Program for free.
Many restaurants are also offering holiday gift card deals to shoppers.
Roaring Fork, located in Scottsdale near Fashion Square Mall, is offering shoppers a $20 bonus card with any $100 gift card purchase.
Fired Pie – with locations in Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler and Ahwatukee – will give shoppers a bonus $15 gift card if they purchase $50 in gift cards on Nov. 27 only.
The restaurant chain will also give shoppers a free $5 card with the purchase of a $25 card from Nov. 27 to Dec. 24.
Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants, with locations in Chandler and Mesa, will give customers a $5 kickback with $25 gift card purchase, $10 kickback with $50 gift card purchase or $20 kickback with $100 gift card purchase .
Scottsdale’s Hotel Valley Ho is running its own Black Friday special from Nov. 27-30. The hotel will give shoppers a free $20 gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards.
The hotel is also offering guests a third night free when they reserve two nights between Nov. 27 and Jan. 24.