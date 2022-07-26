After Gilbert mom Breann Vogt gave birth to her first child, a healthy 7-pound boy, she had no reason to doubt her second pregnancy would be just as uneventful.
But 23 weeks in, Vogt had an unexplained premature rupture of her amniotic sac, which protects the fetus. She was put on bed rest for five and a half weeks at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa.
Doctors tried to prolong the pregnancy but nonetheless, Asher arrived at 29 weeks, weighing in at 2 pounds, 6 ounces on July 18, 2016. A normal gestation is 40 weeks.
“He was tiny, less than 15 inches,” Vogt recalled. “His head was only larger than a tennis ball.”
Because his lungs were undeveloped, Asher was hooked up to an oscillator machine to help him breathe.
Asher spent the next eight months in Banner Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and about three more months in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Vogt visited Asher every day during his nearly year-long stay except for the one time she was sick.
“Everything that could go wrong for preemies, he had a bit of that,” Vogt said. “Vision problems, a little bit of a twisted bowel, he had clots (and) he had undeveloped lungs.”
Asher also had a heart valve that wasn’t completely formed but luckily it developed, curtailing the need for surgery, according to Vogt, who lived in Chandler before moving to Gilbert in 2017.
Two weeks after the birth, Vogt was able to hold her son.
“I remembered one of the nurses there came and told me about another diagnosis,” Vogt said. “I was just sobbing and holding him for the first time and was overwhelmed.”
But another NICU nurse shared with Vogt about her son, also born at 29 weeks old with a similar weight as Asher.
“She came and talked me off the ledge,” she said; “an angel in the moment.”
Vogt said she doesn’t remember lot of what happened in the NICU but that moment of having someone who knew what she was going through and helping her cope was a silver lining.
What also helped was that Asher received gifts while in NICU over the holidays and for different things from parents whose children graduated out of the unit.
“The parents would have little notes with pictures of their kiddos, where they are,” Vogt said. “I think it gives families hope when you’re in the midst of it.
“It’s very scary and traumatic, emotional and stressful but when you see a light at the end of the tunnel and how other kiddos have overcome and how resilient they are just gave us hope.
“It’s so powerful. It’s hard to see that when you get diagnosis after diagnosis and feel like you’re going two steps back.”
On April 17, 2017 Asher finally came home.
But Asher’s story doesn’t end there.
Since he was treated at the hospital Asher and his family have given to date about 2,550 gifts to families with babies in the NICU and PICU, which included 1,000 books donated by Vogt’s employer Arizona Milk Producers.
Vogt, who sits on the NICU Parent Advisory Board at the hospital’s Mesa campus, receives the donated toys and books from people who see her social media posts promoting the opportunity to pay it forward.
The toys were delivered year on the week of Asher’s birthday. The latest delivery of 200 gift items such as books, stuffed animals, blankets, onesies and baby items were delivered to Banner last week on July 19.
Asher celebrated his sixth birthday with friends and family, which included a pool party and a trip to Topgolf. Family members include dad Jesse and 7-year-old Colton.
Vogt said Asher is gaining comprehension where the gifts that arrive to the house are going to.
“We tell him, we’re taking them to the hospital where he was a baby,” Vogt said. “It’s special for him. It’s the hospital where he was born so he’s Mr. Helper with it.”
Asher’s height for his age is average at 44 inches but he’s at 5th to 15th percentile for weight, according to his mom.
He wears a feeding tube because his oral motor skills are delayed and he has a chronic lung condition. His lungs have scar tissue and aren’t at full capacity yet, Vogt said.
Asher can run and play just like any other boy but if he has a cold, he needs to take albuterol to help with his breathing, she added.
He also began his first day of school as a kindergartener at Robert Rice Elementary School on July 20.
Asked how long the family plans on doing the gift drive for the hospital, Vogt said she was thinking about that herself.
“I hope Asher continues up to 18,” she said. “But as long as we are in Arizona and can do it.”
For those who want to follow along with Asher’s journey, go to facebook.com/AshersNICUAdventure/photos