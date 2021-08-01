The head of a group pushing Higley Unified School District’s $95 million bond does not expect the recent indictment of an ex-superintendent on fraud charges dollars will scare off voters’ support for the measure.
The State Grand Jury on July 13 indicted Denise Birdwell on 18 felony counts related to procurement fraud, fraudulent schemes and practices, fraudulent schemes and artifices, conflict of interest, filing a false return and conspiracy at HUSD and Scottsdale Unified School District. Three other people also were indicted.
Voters “know that the stewards of our schools operate with the best interest of students and teachers in mind,” said Ben Harrison, chairman of Higley’s Bond Political Action Committee for three years.
He pointed to the election in 2019 where voters “came out and wholeheartedly and outstandingly supported” the continuation of a 15-percent budget override and the repurposing of left-over funding from an earlier bond.
Harrison, who retired from the district years ago as a teacher and coach, said Birdwell was the superintendent when he was an employee but he didn’t have much interaction with her.
Ballots begin going out to voters on Oct. 6 for the all-mail election Nov. 2.
Harrison was confident voters will support the bond when they learn of its benefits – fund technology, increase student safety and building capacity.
The bond also would help pay off one of two controversial leases that are at the crux of the indictments. The Governing Board in 2012 gave Birdwell the authority to move forward on the agreements. Birdwell was superintendent from 2009 until 2015, when she retired from the district and eventually became Scottsdale’s superintendent.
At the time the leases were approved, the district was seeing tremendous student growth and expected to run out of classrooms.
It was near its borrowing capacity to build two new middle schools so it looked at the lease agreements where a private developer would construct the campuses on district-owned land and a nonprofit would lease the buildings to HUSD.
The leases put the district on the hook for $160 million total for the duration of 40 years.
Harrison said it hasn’t been decided which of the two identical leases for Cooley Middle School and for Sossaman Middle School would be paid off early. If approved, 33.7 percent or $21.7 million of the bond would go toward retiring one of the leases.
“That will free up money to be used elsewhere,” Harrison noted.
The bond puts Higley on the road to success, he said, adding that the district is locked into the spending specified in the bond.
Matt Nielsen, who ran a campaign for Gilbert mayor last year and is in the charter-school business, was asked to weigh in on the upcoming election. He lives just outside the HUSD boundary in Morrison Ranch and won’t be able to vote on the bond.
He doubted the fallout from Birdwell’s indictment will play a big role in the election and that “the bond will likely pass.”
“People should look at that and consider what’s going on with Dr. Birdwell in how they vote on the bond,” said Nielsen, a fiscal conservative and not a fan of bonds in general. “I believe that is responsible voter behavior. However, what is responsible is not always what gets done.
“In my experience, there probably will be 1 in 5 or 1 in 6 people among the voting population that will have heard about the story and make the connection between Dr. Birdwell’s behavior and the bond. That doesn’t make for any big change at the ballot box.”
That said, Nielsen advised supporters to work extra hard.
“I would say that for any school district in this kind of situation that they really go to work overtime to present to the voters the very clear, real tangible benefits that will result in the bond,” he said.
Board President Kristina Reese said she’s received comments from a few community members about Birdwell’s indictment.
“The reaction shared with me has been in support of our district and disappointment that someone in that position would do something that has such a negative impact to our students and community,” Reese said in an email.
Gilbert Sun News requested to interview Reese over the phone but was asked by the district to submit written questions instead.
Reese said she anticipated Birdwell’s alleged criminal wrongdoings will be a topic of conversation with the community when the district begins its bond presentations.
In September, HUSD officials will present the bond to the community in three so-called road shows. Unlike the PAC, district officials are prohibited from campaigning for the bond.
“The approach we intend to take is to have an open and honest discussion about it,” Reese said. “We have a completely different leadership team in our district now and we are not the same district. This is about the actions of an individual.”
Reese was elected in November 2012 and took her seat in January 2013 after the leases were inked and in place. None of the other four current board members were in office during Birdwell’s stint.
Prior to her election, Reese said she opposed the agreements.
“I attended board meetings for an entire year before my election,” she said. “I sought election because I was concerned about the direction our district was going. I actually lobbied against the middle-school measures on the ballot, not because I didn’t want middle schools, but because I disagreed with the cost. I was very concerned that we would be entering into such a long lease.”
The district in 2012 successfully got voters’ permission to go beyond the five-year limit for the two leases.
Reese said the district has since implemented measures to safeguard against what happened under Birdwell’s administration.
“Dr. Birdwell left HUSD in June 2015,” Reese said. “Since then, we’ve made a lot of changes. We now receive monthly budget reports. We receive those monthly reports to see where our money is going, what is encumbered, and what portion of our budget we have left.
“There were no documented processes and procedures under Dr. Birdwell.”
Reese said by contrast, new Superintendent Dawn Foley and her team “have taken on the massive undertaking to create these documented processes and procedures, and train our general administrator teams on them.”
Over the summer, there was training on proper procurement process, what money can and cannot be spent on including at the site levels, what constitutes a conflict of interest, and so much more, Reese said.
And, she emphasized, board members now have complete access to district administrators.
That was not the case for Reese and Jake Hoffman, who both served on the board for the last two years of Birdwell’s employment. Hoffman, now a state representative, was elected the same time as Reese and the two often cast the dissenting votes.
“Mr. Hoffman and I were left out of a lot of information,” Reese recalled. “We were extremely restricted in who we could have contact with. It was extremely difficult for us to get answers to our questions. I’d rather not go into detail while this case is still pending.”
Reese said she didn’t have a great working relationship with Birdwell as a result and added that Birdwell “worked differently with different board members.”
Because of this, Reese said when she became board president, she worked with Foley and her predecessor Dr. Mike Thomason on communications protocols to ensure all board members have the same information.
And the transparency that she felt was lacking when she first took office is no longer an issue.
She said working with Thomason and Foley she feels “that the district has become transparent in everything that we do.”
The state Auditor General report included a number of suggested actions for HUSD to take to help prevent similar occurrences such as creating a strong whistleblower system where employees feel confident in reporting potential misconduct without fear of retribution.
Investigators said Birdwell’s position seemed to have influenced HUSD employees to comply with directions to perform “problematic functions such as providing material project information to specific prospective vendors and spending $6 million of restricted Adjacent Ways Fund monies on unauthorized purposes.”
They said some of the employees’ views Birdwell’s actions as questionable or were concerned about questioning her decisions because they feared retribution.
The report also advised HUSD to require all employees and public officers to submit an annual conflict-of-interest form and establish a process to review and remediate disclosed conflicts and ensure employees and public officers with disclosed conflicts refrain from voting or participating in any manner. And, HUSD was asked to ensure its staff followed the state and district procurement rules.
“As a district, prior to this report being released, our team has been working to ensure that our processes and procedures meet all applicable state and federal regulations,” said district spokeswoman Teresa Joseph in an email.
“Under new leadership, the district has been diligently working with experts in these areas to align all practices to meet state and federal compliance – this includes trainings on appropriate and inappropriate usage of funds, required annual conflict of interest forms for all HUSD employees, and appropriate procurement procedures. “
Joseph said HUSD’s most recent audit for fiscal year 2020, showed “no material findings in the areas of procurement and compliance set forth by the Uniform System of Financial Records for Arizona School Districts.
“The district will carefully review all findings in the report to make sure that it has brought its current practices into alignment with applicable requirements,” she said. “Our entire leadership team is confident that with staff’s commitment to adhere to the current procedures and policies already in place, the issues raised in the report will not be repeated.”
By Cecilia Chan
GSN Managing Editor
