Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson last week testified against a state Senate bill that would remove many local zoning laws across the state and require municipalities to allow new housing developments on very small lots in residential areas.
SB 1117, approved by the Senate Commerce Committee on a 5-2 vote last Wednesday, was touted by its author, Sen. Steve Kaiser of Phoenix, as a possible solution to the state’s housing crisis.
“Rising housing costs have impacted Gilbert like they have nearly all communities in Arizona and throughout the nation,” Peterson said. “The lack of affordable housing is widely recognized as an issue of concern but there’s not a clear simple solution to this complex set of factors that impact housing costs.
“While we appreciate ongoing efforts to address the issue, we feel SB 1117 will not create affordable housing solutions but have unintended consequences and long-lasting negative impacts on our communities.”
Peterson said her experience from her two years as mayor, five years as a council member and over 14 years as a planning commissioner for Gilbert taught her that “strong communities are created through long-term planning and are maintained and enhanced through consistent, planning processes.”
She said that the proposed bill would seemingly disregard major aspects of Gilbert’s voter-approved General Plan, a blueprint for the growth and “would require us to accept zoning changes.”
“It would restrict our ability to implement design standards or requirements related to height, density, setbacks and more,” she said. “These factors have made our community unique.”
Another key aspect of a strong community, Peterson said, is active citizen participation.
“In Gilbert we value public involvement and encourage input when making decisions impacting neighborhoods,” she added. “Gilbert residents are actively informed and engaged with local issues particularly those related to proposed developments near their homes and neighborhoods.
“Their input has created better projects within the Town of Gilbert.”
Peterson said if SB 1117 passes, there would no longer be a formal citizen review process and residents would be unable to engage or even be aware of projects that may have a major impact to their neighborhoods.
She said residents’ involvement would be further impacted by the bill with the restriction of the Planning Commission’s role.
She said the bill would harm towns and cities’ ability to manage growth and development in their communities.
“Arizona is unique,” she concluded. “And this bill will change the landscape of our beautiful state.”
According to Kaiser, his measure would not only remove zoning rules but speeds up approval processes that housing advocates and apartment developers say have hamstrung development. He has been pushing for an overhaul of zoning laws for a year.
The bill also would ban municipalities from enforcing design standards; eliminate requirements off-street parking requirements and override some height restrictions.
It would require cities with light rail to allow apartments to be built on any commercially zoned property within 2 miles of the rail line and bypass current requirements that local planning boards review new proposals and fast-tracks city approvals.
Some Democratic lawmakers on the panel noted, however, that Kaiser’s proposal requires thrt no affordable housing actually be built.
Frank Cassidy, an attorney representing the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, also spoke against the proposed bill.
``This is basically a nuclear option to allow a whole bunch of housing but not saying it has to be affordable housing,’’ Cassidy said. ``It is just a ‘trickle down’ argument for that.’’
The plan is backed by developers of homes and apartments as well as urban renewal advocacy groups.
``The fact of the matter is, we have zoned out starter homes, that is just a fact,’’ Spencer Kamps of the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona told Committee members. This bill, he said, would allow developers to produce ``starter homes.’’
``We have zoned out accessory dwelling units,’’ Kamps continued. ``We’ve zoned out single-occupancy dwelling units. They don’t exist. You can’t build them. This bill allows the triplexes, duplexes, what we call the missing middle. This bill allows that to happen.’’
The measure is being pushed as a needed solution to a huge lack of housing supply in Arizona that has seen apartment rents and home costs soar.
Jake Hinman of the Arizona Multihousing Association cited state Housing Department figures that show Arizona is short 270,000 housing units. He said the proposal would cut local zoning regulation and open the floodgates to new building.
He said the big issue is ``NIMBY-ism,’’ the fight that erupts when local residents take a ``not in my backyard’’ approach, object to a new project and end up delaying or killing it outright.
``Projects that used to take … six months to be approved are taking years,’’ Hinman said. ``The intensity grows with every aspect, whether it’s comments about traffic, comments about crime, comments about property values, all of these things we know not to be true, but yet they poison the well.’’
He and members of the Senate committee referenced emails they received from local community activists who said Kaiser’s bill would destroy the character of their neighborhoods.
Paradise Valley Councilwoman Anna Thomasson said overruling local zoning rules will have wide-ranging effects, including forcing change to local character.
``We think it’s important to hang on to the culture of all Arizona communities, including Paradise Valley, that we retain the right to have our own zoning, and to have our own determination, public process involvement,’’ she said.
The proposed law does have some carve-outs.
It does not override existing rules adopted by planned communities known as CC&Rs.
That means many developments with homeowner associations could continue to maintain design standards and bar backyard casitas as extra housing that could be separately rented.
And Kaiser said towns with fewer than 25,000 residents are exempt, although the League’s Cassidy disputed that.
Kaiser pointed to the elimination of city-adopted design standards as a major point, at least for him. He cited historic districts in Phoenix where every home is different and ``doesn’t look like cookie cutter.’’
``Imagine what we could have if we had variety, if we didn’t have government-controlled design review standards that sound like Soviet-era construction of housing,’’ Kaiser said. ``We need to let the free market, the architects, the designers, and … the buyers decide what is going to be good.’’