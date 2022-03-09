A mixed-use project with a national chain supermarket as an anchor and 302 apartment units above retail space is being proposed at the northwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Germann Road near the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Planning Commission in last Wednesday’s study session gave input on The Gilmore project, which is seeking a minor General Plan amendment and a rezone on 40.7 vacant acres currently classified for regional commercial development.
“Overall I’m a fan of residential-over-retail,” Commissioner William Fay said. “I wish we had more of it. I wish we had more of it downtown, have more of it in key arterial areas. I think it’s a great concept.
“But the deviations they are asking for to me seem like a heavy lift.”
According to staff, the developer wants a dozen deviations from what is required – such as reducing building setbacks, landscape areas and private and common open spaces.
Senior planner Keith Newman said there were many deviations staff did not feel comfortable supporting, including the request to reduce building and landscape setbacks along Val Vista, a major arterial road that requires 25 feet of landscaping to minimize the impact of high-traffic volumes and to enhance the look of the street.
The developer is proposing a 15-foot setback instead.
Newman said 15 feet is not wide enough to plant adequate landscaping or allow enough room for the required number of trees to grow to their full potential.
Staff also didn’t support the developer’s request to increase to 12 parking spaces in a row without a landscape island instead of the required eight spaces, according to Newman, who added 1,300 parking spaces – 300 more than required – are proposed for the 40 acres.
Newman said reducing the number of landscape islands or trees would mean more asphalt and an increase in urban heat whereas eight spaces would provide enough shade especially during Arizona summers. Also, he said staff didn’t want to set a precedent for future projects by supporting it.
Chairman Jan Simon said he could see the project attracting entertainment uses and people, which would require the parking spaces. He suggested staff take a look at using shade structures in response to other commissioners’ concern that reducing the number of landscape islands would result in a sea of surface parking.
Newman said it’s something staff did not consider but will discuss it with the developer.
Simon said given the multiple uses proposed for the site, alternatives should be looked at. Playing devil’s advocate, he added that a monsoon can take down the trees, which would then take over five years to grow and provide shade.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said it was good to see more retail growth south of the freeway and added that he wanted to see more pedestrian connections between the residential and retail uses.
Staff has asked the developer to show a higher level of integration and pedestrian connectivity with the proposed multi-family housing and staff wanted a more direct pedestrian connection to the grocery store so residents from the apartments can walk to there with a higher level of safety than is currently designed.
“I really do like this,” Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said. “I like that the applicant has taken time to put the residential above commercial.”
However, he said he didn’t know if he liked the deviation for a reduction in the setbacks and hasn’t seen a viable justification for it yet.
Commissioner David Blaser said he loved the concept and that the full 40 acres would be developed but he supported staff’s take on the deviations.
Attorney Adam Baugh, who represented the developer, acknowledged some revisions will need to be made to the plan before it comes back to the Commission for approval and that they can work with staff to address many of the concerns.
He further said had the commissioners seen the imagery associated with the plan, they might have had a different reaction.
Baugh said in reading the Town’s PAD zoning ordinance, deviations are proper when there are unique developments and The Gilmore is “truly a unique development.”
Simon asked Baugh what was the developer’s intention with the parking.
“The reality is downtown Gilbert is tremendously successful, it is a restaurant hub,” Baugh said “We’re trying to create a secondary point of activity in the town and we know that brick-and-mortar is hard to survive in this type of economy.
“But we feel if it’s anchored with enough opportunities for retail and restaurants, based on the ratio of what we expect for restaurants we feel like we need enough parking to accommodate that. I don’t want people to say, ‘I don’t want to go there because there is no place for me to park.’”
Baugh also said it was important for the developer to provide the spaces needed operationally and not just provide the minimal requirement.
“At the end of the day the deviations we are asking for is not that we are greedy or trying to max out the site,” he said. “We just want to be responsive to the future intended uses here.
“I see an opportunity here to create something special and it’s not often you get 40 acres to play with. But 40 acres of retail can be really, really tough. So providing that right mix is important and so what we are trying to do is ask for the right deviations to make it work.”
Baugh said that when the project returns with the imagery, the Commission would be more comfortable with it.
Under the proposal, Thompson Thrift Development plans to reclassify 7.85 acres at the northwest corner of the project site for residential use – four stories of apartments above the bottom floor of retail.
The 302 residences would include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units ranging from 700 square feet to 1,425 square feet.
Residential units are proposed to have gourmet bar-kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and large exterior balconies. Amenities include a custom clubhouse, 24-hour fitness centers, a resort-style pool, pet-friendly spaces, valet trash and recycling service and available interior cleaning and security checks when traveling.
Only a small portion of the site would not have ground floor retail below residential because the northwest corner of the site is not visible enough for commercial at street level, according to the developer.
Thompson Thrift has developed apartment communities – 14,000 units – in 15 states, including Watermark at Gateway, and The Wyatt in Gilbert.
The developer is proposing a total of 206,817 square feet of commercial development on the site, which includes a 65,537-square-foot grocery store, 33,000 square feet of retail below the lofts and 24,880 square feet of other retail. Also, 2.7 acres would be set aside for a future uses that could include offices, retail, hotel, entertainment or apartments, according to the developer.
For the center of the property, the developer is proposing a large public open space called Gilmore Quad. The 14,000-square-foot quad would allow for uses such as outdoor dining and programmed events.
The developer also proposes a second outdoor open spot called Vista Quad at the northeast portion of the site. The 10,000-square-foot quad would serve as an additional gathering space for those dining, shopping or living at The Gilmore.
A neighborhood meeting was held Sept. 2 attended by three surrounding property owners. The attendees expressed support for the mixed-use design, the outdoor areas, the restaurant emphasis, and the loft living above nonresidential uses, according to staff. Because there are issues still to be worked out it was unclear when the project will return to the commissioners for formal action.