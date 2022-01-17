After two years on the drawing board, the Heritage North project that includes a five-story boutique hotel and a 288-unit apartment building downtown finally got the Town’s thumbs-up.
The mixed-used project is planned on 11.97 acres at the north entry to the Heritage District at the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Juniper Avenue, where an outdated Burger King will be demolished to make way for the development.
“The iterations that it has gone through over time, the different designs that we’ve seen, I think it’s really something special,” Councilman Scott September said at the Jan. 11 council meeting. “I think this is going to be not just the north anchor for the Heritage District for years to come: it’s going to be an economic anchor, it’s going to be a jobs anchor.”
The Town entered into a development agreement with the developer in May 2019.
“The thing that makes us most proud is in addition to working with the town staff is the sense of space,” said the developer’s attorney Charles Huellmantel. “I want you to look at what that means in real life. What it means is context. What it means is a sense of scale and a sense of place.
“What it means is even if you’re not on the inside of those buildings, we think that this project is going to feel great for generations to come and we’re really proud that we get to be part of that and part of the fabric,” he continued, adding:
“It’s not just us. It’s all the work that your town staff did and frankly the things you envisioned that brought us here in the first place to make those things happen and to carry on that character of downtown Gilbert.”
Some revisions included relocating the hotel and the apartment building to their current locations.
Besides the 100-room hotel and the apartment with an attached parking garage containing 503 spaces, the project has a 763-spot standalone parking garage and six retail and office buildings.
Heritage North also has a pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare through the site called the Paseo, which goes from Elliot Road to Juniper Avenue, and the Commons open space with a splash pad in the center of the development.
Developer LGE Design Build also will be responsible for making some improvements such as installing public art at the Western Powerline Trail adjacent to the property
Under the approved rezone, four of the nine buildings will exceed the 55-foot height limit imposed for the Heritage District: the apartments will rise 78 feet, 10 inches tall; the hotel, 71 feet, 8 inches, an office building, 79 feet; and the standalone garage, 57 feet, 6 inches.
The site is not near the town’s iconic Water Tower and won’t affect the view corridor, according to staff.
The heights for the remaining buildings range from 20 feet to 30 feet tall.
For context, the downtown University building is 62 feet, 8 inches tall, the Collab building is 64 feet and the Hearne Way Garage is 78 feet, according to principal planner Ashlee MacDonald.
The project is to be built in one phase, though the timeline is uncertain at the moment.
The pandemic threw the development off schedule, Huellmantel said at the Planning Commission meeting a week prior to the Council’s vote.
“The development schedule I thought it was something like two years from start to finish once this is potentially approved” Huellmantel said at the Jan. 5 meeting. “It was one big number than changed the schedule and that’s 19 – COVID 19.
“There was a period of time where we didn’t even know if office would be a thing and people weren’t staying in hotels. (But) we persisted and we moved forward and waited a little bit of time to kind of let things settle.
“What do we think the construction schedule will be at this point in time? It’s so hard to say.”
The Planning Commission discussed at length the project’s parking. The developer has requested a 14% reduction in commercial parking or 217 spaces. The request will be handled administratively by staff.
If the developer is required to provide the full 1,522 spaces for residential and commercial under the land development code, it will mean a loss of 54,250 square feet of retail/office space, according to MacDonald at the Planning meeting.
“During peak conditions we are proposing that the applicant make the hotel transition to a valet parking model so they’re able to accommodate some additional parking spaces,” MacDonald said, adding that Walker Consultants has recommended the project provides 1,312 parking stalls.
“So, they need about seven extra spaces to meet that 85th percentile,” he said. “So during peak season, if the hotel transitions to valet, I think we’re where we need to be.”
There are about 50 overflow hotel parking spaces in the residential garage and staff plans to create a temporary location with about 200 parking stalls as the project site currently serves as a spot for overflow parking downtown.
There are two town-owned parking garages downtown, which are not 100% filled during peak hours.
“Even with the removal of this site we still have a surplus of 443 parking stalls,” Redevelopment Program Manager Amanda Elliott told the commissioners. “We are also undergoing a comprehensive parking master plan with Walker that will look at how we best disperse parking throughout the entire Heritage District.”