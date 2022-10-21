Big developer pays $5.1M for site of new Gilbert complex

GSN NEWS STAFF
One of the biggest apartment complex developers-managers in the nation this month paid $5.1 million for 8.4 acres of vacant land at Higley Road and the US 60 in Gilbert for a proposed 261-unit multifamily project.
The purchase by Las Vegas-based Fore Property Co. of the 364,535-square-foot parcel on the southeast corner of Higley and US 60 equaled a per-acre price of $610,569, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Dubbed Higley Apartments, the project already has the town’s blessing and will comprise three four-story buildings with carriage-style garages on the first floor, three separate detached garage buildings, a fitness center, clubhouse, dog park and pool.
Town Council on Feb. 8 rezoned the property from Regional Commercial to high-density multifamily with a planned area development overlay. Restaurants and shops are slated for development along the site’s western and southern boundaries, town records show.
The developer also has agreed to make improvements on the complex’s Higley Road frontage to accommodate additional traffic anticipated at the intersection of Higley Road and Banner Gateway Drive, according to town staff records.
Vizzda reported the complex will have 60 studio apartments, 110 two-bedroom units, 87 two-bedroom apartments and four units with three bedrooms.
The 28-year-old Fore Property Co. is considered one of the top 20 multifamily developers in the nation with more than 25,000 units across 32 properties in 11 states. That includes a complex in Tempe, tow in Glendale and three in Phoenix. In all, it boasts various residential developments in 57 cities across 17 states.”