Laurin Hendrix is spending little in his bid for a second term on the Maricopa County Community College District’s Governing Board compared with his opponent Jacqueline V. Smith.
The seven-member board oversees 10 community colleges, including Chandler Gilbert Community College. The District 1 seat occupied by Hendrix represents Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, Ahwatukee and the San Tan Valley and is for four years.
Although the race is nonpartisan, Hendrix on his elections Facebook page points out his Republican roots and that he is being challenged by a Democrat.
Hendrix, who already won a seat on the Gilbert Town Council in the August Primary, didn’t meet the threshold of $1,200 raised or spent in his election to file a campaign report.
Smith, on the other hand, has raised $40,195, according to the Tempe resident’s pre-election report.
Besides individual donors, the political newcomer also received money from political action committees such as Friends of Maricopa PAC that gave $6,500 and Arizona List PAC, which gave $1,500.
Friends of Maricopa is a nonpartisan, non-ideological organization that supports the Maricopa Community Colleges and Arizona List is a group of Arizona women that helps elect more pro-choice, Democratic women.
Smith, vice president of Arizona State University Foundation, also received an in-kind donation of $4,800 from the Maricopa Colleges Faculty PAC. Smith also is a professor at ASU’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
Her endorsements include state Public Instruction Superintendent Kathy Hoffmann, U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton, D-AZ, Gilbert Councilman Bill Spence and members of the Tempe, Mesa and Queen Creek councils. Spence lost his Council seat to Hendrix in the Primary.
Smith is running to increase access and affordability for students and to ensure investments continue for quality education and high-quality, affordable job training.
Hendrix, a businessman, won his seat in 2016 against two challengers. At the time, he was the second highest in campaign monies with $12,200, behind Dennis Kavanaugh’s $34,450 raised and ahead of Moses Sanchez’s $10,980. Kavanaugh gave $100 to Smith for her campaign.
Hendrix, a former state lawmaker, goes into the Nov. 3 General Election with name recognition and the endorsements of the Maricopa Community Colleges Police Officers Association, the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriff, GOP state lawmakers, including Reps. Warren Petersen and Travis Grantham and Gilbert Town Council members Jared Taylor and Aimee Yentes.
His campaign platform calls for lower tuition, lower taxes and support for student success.
This is not the only high-dollar campaign in the college district board race. In the race for an at-large seat Gilbert voters also will be weighing in on, incumbent Linda Thord has amassed $50,314 in campaign donations compared to zero for her challenger, Shelli Boggs of Queen Creek