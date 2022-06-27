Two companies have each pitched a recreational amenity for a 5-acre site adjacent to Gilbert Regional Park with one proposing batting cages and the other pickleball courts.
Chicken N Pickle and Rip City Batting Cages were the only two respondents to a town request for proposals for a project that would benefit residents and/or encourage tourism at the southwest corner of Queen Creek and Higley roads.
Town officials denied Gilbert Sun News’ public record request for copies of the two proposals, saying they were “still under evaluation.”
The proposals “will be reviewed with the Town Council in executive session on June 28,” said Eva Kirschbaum, parks and recreation spokeswoman. “The Town may enter into negotiations with a potential partner. If the Town chooses not to enter into negotiations with a potential partner, the parcel would remain vacant and other options could be considered for future uses.”
Chicken N Pickle declined to discuss its proposal and Rip City Batting Cages did not return a call for comment.
“Chicken N Pickle is actively exploring a number of location opportunities around the country. However, we cannot comment on those locations until they are fully agreed to by all parties,” said company spokeswoman Rachel Santschi in an email.
The Missouri company in February announced its ninth location and the first in Arizona at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale later this year.
The $15-million, 68,000-square-foot project will include bars, pavilions, multiple dining areas on the main floor, rooftop dining, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of lawn games, according to Glendale officials.
Company officials estimated that the new location will generate over 700,000 visitors annually and create over 150 jobs.
Rip City Batting Cages operates an outdoor batting facility, which offers year-round softball and baseball training and nine outdoor cages set up for various speeds, located inside Freestone Park, south of the park’s basketball courts.
The Town closed its bidding process on May 31.
Gilbert previously asked for proposals in late 2020 for the 5- and 10-acre sites but got no interest. The former owner of the 25-acre water park project did respond to the Town’s request for qualifications for the 10 acre site but didn’t follow through later that year.
The Town envisioned a hotel or resort with retail for the 10 acres.
The bidders’ submittals included a description of the project, company financial statements and a project timeline.
The Parks and Recreation Board met behind closed doors June 7 to discuss the potential lease.
If Council in closed-door discussions this week gives the green light with one of the Regional Park bidders, staff will then begin negotiations on a contract. The agreement, expected to be finalized no later than this fall, would then have to be voted on by Council in a public meeting.
Gilbert intends to enter into a ground lease for up to 30 years with the developer or lessee building the recreational amenity and funding the ongoing operation costs.
The lessee also is expected to make lease payments or a combination of lease payments and percentage of gross sales to the Town.
At the end of the lease, which would include two 10-year options, the ownership of the project would transfer to Gilbert at no cost or the site has to be returned to the original condition.
The site is one of three parcels totaling 47 acres adjacent to the 272-acre regional park set aside for the development of recreational amenities through public-private partnerships.
The Town in 2019 inked a deal with a developer on the largest parcel to build a 25-acre, state-of-the-art water park, featuring a number of amenities such as a surf lagoon, a sand beach and outdoor cabanas areas. The opening was scheduled for August 2020.
The project, however, hit a financial hurdle and the ownership changed hands resulting in the Town signing a revised deal with the new owner in 2021.
The project, renamed Cactus Surf Park, was given a June 30, 2022 deadline to begin construction with an anticipated opening date of April 2024, according to the new agreement and according to information posted on the Town’s website.
However, construction hasn’t taken place, according to Planning Manager Eva Cutro, who called the timeline outdated.
“They will probably have their neighborhood meeting in August and then start the pre-application process,” Cutro said in an email.
Given the concerns with the worsening drought, the Town on its website made it clear that it has taken extra steps to ensure water for the project is being used wisely. No town water will be used for the water park, and the operator must bring its own supply via water credits delivered through the town’s drinking water system.