Bickering council passes Gilbert’s new budget

Gilbert Council last week approved a slightly lower secondary property tax and a $2-billion spending plan with 43 new hires for the fiscal year beginning July 1 – but not without some bickering between the new and veteran members.
The budget comprises $1.4 billion in capital projects such as street and water system improvements and barely squeaked by passage due to opposition from the three new council members.
“I’ve struggled with this because this is a $2-billion budget,” Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said. “I’ve been a council member for about five months now.
“I can’t justify in my heart to vote for a budget in this amount that I’ve had no input on and I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with it. It’s probably fine.”
Councilmen Jim Torgeson and Chuck Bongiovanni, who also took their seats in January, said they could not support a budget that they had no hand in shaping.
Torgeson said the year-long budget process doesn’t lend itself to full participation for the council.
“There’re things where I look, some things that I feel are wrong,” he said. “And as a policy maker I’m still supposed to approve this. My problem with this budget is that I’ve had zero impact and I hate to make it about me but it’s really not about me.
“It’s about spending $2.049 billion for the residents of this town and I am not in-depth enough and have had no influence on how they’re represented in this process.”
Bongiovanni complimented staff for getting the freshman lawmakers caught up on the budget and said, “You have some council members that are different kind of council members and want to be more involved.”
He said it’s his fault if he didn’t express that clearly early on and as a newly elected official, he didn’t know that he could intervene at any point in the budget process.
“I just thought we would be much more involved and I felt like I didn’t have a voice to make any kind of suggestions for the people I represent,” Bongiovanni said. “I want to be involved ….I don’t want to participate, I want to just observe it. I want to know more about it.
“I don’t even think I received the full budget. I mean. I’m sure it’s a couple thousand pages but our meetings (agendas) are a couple of thousand pages and we get those every two weeks. So again, it’s nothing that the staff has done. I think we just effectively didn’t communicate what we thought was going to happen.”
After the three spoke, Councilwoman Yung Koprowski gave a sharp rebuke, saying she was “extremely frustrated and disappointed” by their comments.
“You were elected into this position to do a duty to serve in this role,” Koprowski said. “You’ve had over two months to understand the budget process and what goes into it.”
Koprowski noted that the town is “extremely responsible in the budget process” and that Gilbert is one of the only municipalities in the region that budgets its full five-year CIP in the first year – thus the high budget figure.
“I ask you tonight to take on your responsibility as a council member and make a vote in this process because the information has been presented,” she said. “I understand that you feel like you have not been a part of the process but this is the process.
“The council sets policy on the level of service that we provide to our citizens. We set that policy, the town staff identifies the resources needed to provide that level of service.”
Buchli said no one on the dais called the Town of Gilbert irresponsible and that she was a bit offended Koprowski alluded to it.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said previous councils set policies that allow staff to bring forward the best budget possible.
“I’ve been doing this now since 2015,” Peterson said. “My first year I was five months in just like the rest of you – same process then that it is now.
“I’m not saying that things can’t be maybe changed, modified. If we have a new council and people want to see things done a little bit differently, I’m always open for suggestions but to come in here this evening is very disappointing from my perspective.”
She reminded council members that they’ve had ample opportunity to meet one-on-one with Finance Director Kelly Pfost and that there were a special budget study session, retreats and a preliminary budget meeting in May.
“The preliminary budget passed 7-0 with no conversation, hardly no conversation, hardly no questions, hardly no nothing,” she said, adding:
“We’ve all been new. We do the best that we can with the information that we have at hand. I really am really quite bewildered as to how we got here this evening.”
Bongiovanni said he understood the mayor’s frustration.
“If no questions were being asked by new council members, I guess I would have asked him, ‘Are you getting everything you need? How can I help you?’” he said. “But that didn’t happen so that’s why I think we’re here because we just didn’t have a path to go on that we totally knew and I know next year will be completely different.”
Peterson responded to Bongiovanni by citing his personal business knowledge.
“You run multi-million dollar companies. I didn’t know what you don’t know about budgets,” she said. “And you’ve all said that you have budget experience. That’s why I didn’t think you had any questions.
“At the study session I asked over and over again if anyone had any questions. I asked at the preliminary meeting are there any other topics, any other questions. I asked over and over again because I was surprised that people didn’t have questions.”
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque said that it appeared that the new members felt that the council needed to evaluate how the process works in the future so “that there are some additional touch points for us to provide some input maybe earlier in the process.”
She suggested closing the conversation by agreeing to look at the process for future budgets.
“The No. 1 priority for this council is to pass a budget so that we can continue the work and the services that we provide,” Tilque said. “Not passing a budget is not an option.”
Torgeson said he’s spoken with many former Gilbert council members and “consistently five out of the six very much felt that the budget was presented as take it or leave it.”
“They didn’t feel that they had enough input yet they felt bound to move forward,” he said.
Tilque moved to approve the budget, which passed 4-3 with Bongiovanni, Torgeson and Buchli dissenting.
Getting the tax levy passed to pay off bond debt was no easy feat either.
Staff had been recommending setting the secondary property levy at $31.6 million, keeping the tax rate at 0.99 per $100 of assessed value but Torgeson has been pushing to lower it to 0.98. That would mean $265,000 less for the town.
Torgeson said staff didn’t give him the information he needed in advance so he could present it to other council members at the preliminary budget meeting and reach a consensus to lower the rate.
As such, he said, he didn’t get to fully participate on the matter and “for that reason alone I feel that we should reduce the secondary tax.”
Peterson said that Pfost had sent out the information he needed to all the council members.
“If I remember correctly at the preliminary meeting you didn’t bring it up for a discussion,” Peterson said. “Actually, you didn’t bring anything up for discussion that evening.”
Pfost said if council decided to lower the rate, the town would still have enough to make its debt service payments next year.
“It does change the amount that we have available for debt into the future,” Pfost said
Peterson added that the Town’s AAA credit rating would drop if it doesn’t collect enough money to pay its debt.
“We also are seeing right now more residents that aren’t necessarily paying their taxes,” Peterson said. “So we have to be prepared for that also.”
Tilque said lowering the rate would mean a savings of $2 a year to the average homeowner.
“It always sounds great to reduce taxes for somebody,” Tilque said. “But when you talk about $2 a year and the impact that has on our streets and all of these other things that we’re providing that we’re paying debt on, that we have bond authorization, I feel like it’s not enough money – $2 a year to put ourselves in a financial situation that we fall below our financial policy limits that we have in our funds to ensure that if people don’t pay their taxes, that we can still pay our debt.”
She said with the escalating construction costs, the town would be putting itself in the position “that projects will not get done for that $2 a year.”
She said that during the study session, lowering the rate was brought up as an option and “if the council members felt that that was really a great idea, that’s when everybody should have spoke up and said, ‘yes, let’s move forward.’”
Also, no one else on council spoke up about it in the following preliminary budget meeting, she added.
“I feel like we’ve had three opportunities and none of the other council members said, ‘yes, lets make that a priority,’” Tilgue said.
Councilman Scott Anderson said he did indicate an interest in Torgeson’s proposal and that cutting taxes in Gilbert was not unprecedented as council reduced the bed tax a few years back.
“It didn’t mean a whole lot,” Anderson said. “But it was great PR to give some money back to the citizens and I think this amount is small enough that there’s not going to be a significant impact. It certainly can be evaluated again next year but I think it’s something that would gain a lot of mileage considering some of the things have been going on in the community and what it would do for us.”
Peterson said she would agree with Anderson if the town was actually doing something that was going to have an impact.
“This isn’t going to lower anyone’s tax bill in reality,” she said, adding that she wasn’t advocating for any position on the issue. “Your evaluation of your home is going up 5% no matter what so your tax bill is constantly going to increase. People aren’t going to see a difference in their tax bill.”
Torgeson said collecting $265,000 less was a small number and “it’s not truly putting us in any great danger of anything. It’s not going to bankrupt this town or make us default on our bonds at that smaller number.”
Pfost said lowering the rate would “make a difference in how much capacity we have or how fast we could repay debt, how much interest we would pay in any future debt that we might need for future projects.”
Koprowski said she didn’t support the lower rate. She called it the wrong step to take and an inappropriate last-minute change.
Bongiovanni said he also was interested in lowering the rate but didn’t know when to “put that into effect or didn’t have direction when we can make changes itself or request changes to the whole budget process to begin with.”
Tilque said the council’s responsibility is ensure the town funds its projects and pays the debt back and as quickly as possible to save taxpayers dollars.
“I don’t believe that it’s our responsibility to make decisions for the optics,” she said. “Nobody’s going to see it in their tax bill.”
Tilque made the motion to approve staff’s recommended tax levy of $31.6 million.
Torgeson, however, amended the motion to $31.3 million, which was seconded by Bongiovanni.
The vote passed 5-2 with Tilque and Koprowski voting no.