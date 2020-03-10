A 24-bed psychiatric hospital for patients 55 and older is expected to open this winter south of Mercy Road by 156th Street near existing medical offices.
Gilbert Planning Commission last week approved the conditional use permit for the one-story Sana Behavioral Hospital, a 24-hour acute treatment facility. The panel also approved the 16,400-square-foot project’s site plan.
“Initially I had no concerns about the hospital going into this location,” said nearby resident Bobbi Reginato. “But after doing some research on their website, I’m now slightly concerned as a Gilbert resident rather than just a property owner.”
Reginato voiced concerns with the patients that the facility will treat for disorders including severe anxiety, psychosis, paranoia, delusion, bipolar, schizophrenia and suicide ideation.
The hospital also will treat cognitive impairment.
“Right down this street we have a swim school, granted they are not there all the time,” Reginato said. “But right across Pecos Road you have Discovery Park. I live there. I walk that park every day. There’s kids. There’re families. T
“here’s soccer matches and we are putting what they say is not a behavioral hospital but a psychiatric disorder hospital. I really don’t understand the difference nor do I understand the security that they will have in place.”
She also asked about the hospital’s check-out policy for patients and wondered whether someone pick them up or if they would be released into the residential area of homes and a park.
“Why would we put a psychiatric hospital in that particular location?” Reginato said.
Interior doors are only accessible via keycard and patients are always accompanied by a staffer when they go outside to get fresh air, according to Ryan Eggleston, CFO of Geriatric Psychiatry Services in Salt Lake City, which owns and operates Sana Hospitals.
The company opened a hospital last fall in Prescott and one in Las Vegas in 2017. It is also opening locations in Utah and in Washington this year.
The building’s layout and cameras also will ensure patients are always under supervision. Additionally, an 8-foot-tall fence is proposed for the south and east side of the property where homes are located.
Eggleston said the average length of stay for patients is 12 days and the goal is to return them to their previous living situations such as in a skilled nursing facility or to their homes.
He added it was prohibited to discharged patients into the street and that the hospital has a safe discharge plan in place as regulated by Medicare.
He said the Sana Behavior Hospital in Las Vegas backs up to a residential neighborhood and there has never been an issue at that location with a patient.
“Most patients are elderly folks with a psychiatric (condition) – not violent, criminal-type patients” he said.
Eggleston said a majority of the patients will come from the emergency room of the nearby Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
“If someone goes to the ER and has severe schizophrenia, the ER is not able to care for them and this facility fills that gap?” Commissioner Noah Mundt asked.
Eggleston said most ERs are not equipped to handle patients with a psychiatric disorder so once patients are medically stabilized they would be sent to a facility such as Sana.
Sana also will be able to treat co-morbid medical conditions such as diabetes and arthritis.
“Why this project right here?” Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield asked Eggleston.
Eggleston said the company did a number of demographic studies and they pointed to Gilbert.
The 3.79-acre site is located within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area, which includes Mercy Gilbert hospital, a rehabilitation facility and a senior-assisted living facility.
Sana’s proximity to the hospital especially is important because that is where patient referrals are expected to come from, Eggleston said.
The facility won’t provide in-patient treatment of pedophilia, exhibitionism, voyeurism, kleptomania or pyromania as defined under state and federal laws, according to a staff planning report.
Staffing at the hospital will include nurses, social worker, activities personnel, occupational therapist, physical therapist and speech therapist. They will work under the direction of a psychiatrist with additional physicians consulted when the need arises.
The company also planned to build an 8,000-square-foot building on the east side of the site sometime in the future.
In approving the conditional use permit the commissioner found four findings of fact, which included that the proposed use will not be detrimental to the health, safety or general welfare of people living or working in the vicinity, to adjacent properties, to the neighborhood or to the public in general.