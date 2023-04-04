After months of study, speculation, and delay South Korean energy giant LG Energy Solution on March 24 said it will break ground this year on a $5.5-billion lithium battery manufacturing plant in Queen Creek with production to start in 2025.
And while town officials had been waiting for the start date for nearly a year, LG’s announcement was a stunning development for the town.
That’s because the company quadrupled its initially announced investment of $1.4 billion made in April of last year.
LG’s North American subsidiary bought 650.5 acres at Ironwood and Germann roads in a state Land Department auction last April for $84.4 million and the town has been upgrading roads around the site in an anticipation of the development.
The bid was the only one cast for the State Trust Land parcel, which is near Zimmerman Dairy Farm and CMC Steel Arizona, southeast of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
“We are so excited that LGES is expanding this pivotal project that supports the demand for innovative clean energy solutions,” Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley said.
Stating “the substantial investment will create a positive ripple effect for the region and the state, bringing local jobs, infrastructure, and capital investment,” the mayor added, “LG Energy Solution will be the first company to break ground along the advanced manufacturing corridor.”
The huge expansion of LG’s plans sent Queen Creek officials scrambling to a degree as they began review plans already being implkemented for additional infrastructure work around the site. Pinal County likely will have to review its approval last year of air quality permits now that the firm is building two plants and not one on the site.
This is the single largest investment ever for a stand-alone battery manufacturing complex in North America, according to LGES.
It will consist of two facilities, one for 2,170 electric vehicle batteries and the other for “pouch type” lithium-ion phosphate batteries, which are used in rechargeable devices like power tools, electric bikes.
“Our decision to invest in Arizona demonstrates our strategic initiative to continue expanding our global production network, which is already the largest in the world, to further advance our innovative and top-quality products in scale and with speed,” said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution in a press release.
“We believe it’s the right move at the right time in order to empower clean energy transition in the U.S.”
As the demand for rechargeable batteries grows in North America, the battery plant will bring the company closer to its customer base and save money on logistics and manufacturing, LGES said.
In addition to being a huge investment, LGES also plans to launch new technology in the facilities, making its production decisions based solely on data. The company said those cost reductions would eventually bring down the cost of electric vehicles.
“By implementing this key measure to enhance product quality, the Arizona facilities will aim to increase yield, improve manufacturing processes, and boost productivity to better respond to the ever-rising battery demands in the region,”LG ESsaid.
LGES initially announced its intention to build the facility in Queen Creek almost a year ago. But months of speculation and study followed as the company said it was reevaluating.
Progress came to a standstill and raised speculation that the facility might not be built. That ended with the March 24 announcement.
“Arizona has become the battery manufacturing capital of the country,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs in statement.
“These Arizona-made batteries will power green, sustainable technologies around the world, cementing Arizona’s reputation as an innovation hub for renewable energy. We’re grateful to LGES for their legacy investment and for committing to making thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans,” she added.
The company’s decision to increase investment in electric vehicle battery production in North America comes from rising demand from electric car makers like Tesla for locally manufactured high-quality, high-performance batteries to satisfy the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for electric vehicles, according to LGES.
“Situating the new ESS battery facility in North America, the biggest ESS market globally, LGES aims to respond to the fast-growing needs for locally manufactured batteries on the back of the IRA, and further expedite clean energy transition in North America upon the strong government policies supporting the adoption of ESS,” the company said.
LGES’s announcement is the latest in a series of battery-related announcements in Arizona and nationwide. A wave of new factories is expected to increase battery manufacturing capacity in North America tenfold from 2021 to 2030.
LG did not start out as the huge electronics and battery manufacturing conglomerate it has become.
Lucky Chemical Co. was established in 1947 as a cosmetics company. Its first star product was called Lucky Cream when it opened a lab in the 1950’s in Korea, where it used plastic injection technology to make plastic combs, and soap dishes, according to a Newsweek report about the history of LG.
While town officials say it will be good for the local economy, construction of the facility has raised concerns among some neighboring residents, who worry it could pose environmental damage and threats to people, pets and livestock.