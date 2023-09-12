The development team behind a proposal to open a sports bar that serves up food, booze and scantily clad servers at the former site of a popular coffee hang-out in the Heritage District is hosting a neighborhood meeting Tuesday to discuss the project.
Evening Entertainment Group currently has Bottle Blonde locations in Scottsdale, Dallas and Miami and plans on new venues in Gilbert and Las Vegas. Gammage & Burnham law firm is the applicant for the Gilbert location.
A pre-application from Bottled Blonde was submitted to the Town in June and a design review submittal is next.
Over 4,000 people have so far signed a petition on change.org to stop Bottle Blonde from coming to the downtown.
The petition claimed the proposed business would have a detrimental impact, bringing “increased noise, disruption of peace and potential rise in unlawful activities.”
Town officials, however, have made it clear that the 0.96-acre property at 309 N. Gilbert Road was sold in December 2022 in a private transaction and that it has no jurisdiction over the property.
The property formally was the site of Bergies Coffee Roast House, which shut down after 14 years last December when the land sold.
Bottle Blonde is an allowed use on the site through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code, the Town said in June when public furor erupted after news of the establishment broke.
The proposal called for an 11,114-square-foot, two-story restaurant-bar with rooftop patio that would replace a building housing Bergies that dates back to 1919.
People who signed the petition opposing Bottled Blonde voiced comments similar to a woman who wrote, “Gilbert is family town. There is already a Bottled Blonde in party town Scottsdale.
“There is no need to bring that here to the Town of Gilbert, especially taking over a beautiful quaint place like Bergies,” she said. “Our town is too beautiful to ruin it with the wrong crowd.”
Another woman wrote, “If you want to know what this place is really like, just drive by the Scottsdale location on a Friday or Saturday night. Or ask a Scottsdale PD officer their thoughts on this place.”
According to Scottsdale Police, Bottled Blond in Old Town has generated over 900 calls for service since Jan. 1, 2020. The service calls in 2023 so far included theft, disturbance intoxicated subject, assault and disorderly conduct.
The Bottled Blond location in Chicago closed in 2020 after five years following legal battles with city officials there.
The establishment, however, is not without supporters.
“Bottled Blonde plays the absolute best music,” one woman recently commented on social media, adding she “would be so happy to have a better place to go than Whiskey Row…at least another option.”
Another asked how was Bottle Blonde any different from Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and The Porch in the Heritage District with its loud music and dancing.
Many of the commenters said if people didn’t like the business, don’t go to it.
“When did it become the norm to banish things from all of society that you personally do not agree with?” a woman asked. “Like seriously. How will this specific establishment affect your day to day life? Some of you all need a hobby.”
A man agreed, writing “it’s all the Karens that have nothing better to do with themselves all day. They sit at home and stew on what their miserable selves are gonna complain about.”
“It is one street in Gilbert,” he continued,. “Just, don’t go if you don’t like it? It’s not like it’s attracting bad people. It attracts people who like to go out and be social, what is the actual problem with that?”
If you go:
What: Neighborhood meeting for Bottled Blonde proposed at 309 N. Gilbert Road
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12
Where: HD South Neely Community Room, 10 South Gilbert Road. Attendees should park in the Gilbert Elementary School parking lot, west of the HD South Building.