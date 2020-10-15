Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert is adding more patient beds and expanding its two-story diagnostic and treatment facility.
The hospital’s expansion plans for its 63.5 acres at the northwest corner of Higley Road and Banner Gateway Drive was presented at last Wednesday’s Planning Commission study session.
“I welcome the $180 (million) to $200 million being put into the town,” Chairman Carl Bloomfield said. “It’s amazing to me how the campus has expanded over the years.”
Planner Sydney Bethel said the second five-story patient tower will connect to the existing 180-bed tower that opened in fall 2007.
The first phase of the tower calls for 181 beds with 96 more beds in the second phase, Bethel said. An outdoor landscaped courtyard is proposed in the center of the existing patient tower and new patient tower.
According to Banner officials, key drivers for the expansion include steadily growing surgery cases and the town is young and rapidly growing and there is an urgent need to accommodate the number of births forecast for the service area.
Additionally, the hospital is at capacity with its medical-surgery beds and more beds are needed to alleviate the overcrowding in the emergency room.
Three parking lots also are included in the expansion plans, according to Bethel.
The Banner Gateway campus has steadily developed in phases since the mid-2000s. The campus currently includes a hospital, cancer center and medical office buildings.
According to staff, the proposed expansion is in keeping with the original master site plan and will add an additional 309,512 square feet of building to the existing medical center.
The expansion of the diagnostic and treatment facility will provide give more surgery department support space and more room for administrative functions.
Bethel said staff has recently completed the first review of the project.