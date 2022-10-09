A new elementary school, security cameras and wireless enhancements are just some of the projects on the books if voters approve a $77.2-million bond advanced by Higley Unified School District boundary.
And as early voting begins this week, supporters of the measure are emphasizing its importance.
“If this bond doesn’t pass and we lose that funding, it will affect our ability to upkeep our schools, it will affect our ability to do new projects to compete with charter schools,” said Caroline Lamoreaux, chairwoman of the political action committee promoting the bond.
Lamoreaux said the PAC has been pushing the bond via social media and yard and street signs.
“Right now we are pushing out some testimonials from people in the district – teachers, students and parents – what our district offers and why it’s important to support the district financially.”
The bond is divvyed up with 50% going to major projects, including $30 million for the new elementary school; 25% for technology; 22% for major maintenance and 3% for safety and security.
After last year’s failure at the ballot box the district commissioned a survey of its voters and used the feedback to determine the spending categories for the new bond proposal.
Although voters last year rejected a $95-million bond – it failed by 1,124 votes – Lamoreaux is optimistic this time.
“This is a completely different bond, a completely different proposal from last year,” she said. “There’s no tax-rate increase. This (continues) the old bond that is expiring.”
The tax impact over the term of the bonds on an owner-occupied residence valued by the County Assessor at $250,000 is estimated to be $102.90 per year for 23 years, or $2,366.70 total cost, according to the bond pamphlet.
Last year’s bond included funding to buy out one of two controversial middle-school leases that is costing HUSD $4.4 million each year for the payments. It has 31 more years of payments and has paid over $40 million to date.
According to the district, the lease was a sticking point with voters.
Also, this time there’s more transparency as the district website shows how much bond money each campus would receive and how it would be spent, Lamoreaux said, unlike the last bond where “the district was asking for an open check book, which no one was willing to do.”
For instance, Higley High would get the largest allotment at $9.6 million, which would go for LED lights, teacher laptops, roof and HVAC maintenance and Phase 2 of a campus-wide renovation.
The bond’s breakdown can be found at husd.org/bond2022.
Lamoreaux said she was “getting a lot of positive feedback” from people on the bond proposal, although Marty Bender is not one of them.
“HUSD is already 11th worst out of 46 unified districts when comparing outstanding debt vs. capacity,” said Bender, who also opposed the bond last year. “This bond would make us third worst, increase our debt-load by 98% and vastly increase yearly interest cost to taxpayers.”
He also questioned the need for a new elementary school, saying “district reports show that our elementary population has decreased 3% since 2019.”
Bender maintains the projected gains in students since COVID have not occurred and that “borrowing to build a school that is not truly needed greatly adds to waste and sets us back financially.”
HUSD anticipated seeing a need for a new elementary campus in its northern boundary, which was expected to see growth in the next five to eight years.
Instead, Bender said projects such as the Higley High expansion “that maximizing capacity is a wiser and more cost-effective way to meet a student influx if there is one.”
Higley broke ground in September on a 24,000-square-foot, two-story building that includes 12 classrooms and an upstairs lecture hall the size of a double-classroom.
If the bond passes, there are plans to do a phase 2 at the campus, which includes renovation of the gym into a “competition” facility.
“Phase 2 will be able to be completed by next fall if the bond is passed,” Lamoreaux said.
Four of the five Governing Board members signed onto the ballot pamphlet in support, Jill Wilson, Amy Kaylor, Kristina Reese and Tiffany Shultz. Board member Michelle Anderson did not.
If the measure passes, HUSD anticipates selling bonds by 2027. When the bond is paid off in 20 years, the debt service with interest was estimated at $110 million.
Higley voters approved bonds in 2006 and in 2013.