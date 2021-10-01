As Gilbert and the rest of the nation struggle with the ongoing menace of COVID-19, another public health danger is becoming a bigger threat here.
West Nile virus – long considered a permanent public health threat in the Valley and Arizona – has become particularly menacing as a result of last month’s heavy rains.
The mosquito-borne threat already has hit home in parts of the Valley.
Tempe police are mourning the Sept. 21 death of Officer Nathan Ryberg from West Nile Virus. Ryberg, 59, who had retired in February, had been in a medically induced coma since Sept. 11 after contracting the disease.
In Ahwatukee, two residents between the ages of 40 and 60 from different households were hospitalized. While one has been discharged, the other has been moved to a rehab facility.
TV Channel 3 broadcast a report on a Peoria man who is paralyzed by the disease and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced that West Nile Virus is far more of a threat this year.
So far five people have died in Arizona and 132 cases have been confirmed – up from two deaths and 11 cases in 2020.
“We all need to do our part to protect ourselves, our family and our neighborhoods from mosquito-borne diseases,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director of the Disease Control Division at Maricopa County Department of Public Health, earlier this month.
“With so much rain this summer, we all need to stay mindful of eliminating standing water where mosquitos can breed, like pet dishes, potted plants, and even toys.”
With most of the confirmed cases reported in Maricopa County, Sunenshine’s department said, “While adults over 60 and those with chronic health conditions are most at risk for serious complications of West Nile virus, young healthy individuals can also get severe disease.
The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department, which conducts aggressive year-round mosquito surveillance and abatement programs, reported a nearly 400 percent increase in positive West Nile virus mosquito samples compared to all of last year.
West Nile virus can cause severe disease, though only about one in five of those infected will develop any symptoms at all.
Those who do develop symptoms usually experience a flu-like illness including fever, headache, body aches and muscle weakness. About one in 150 victims infected can develop encephalitis or meningitis, an inflammation of the brain or of the spinal cord.
“This more severe form of the disease can present with headache, neck stiffness, vision loss, paralysis and other neurologic symptoms,” the department said.
“These severe cases can lead to very prolonged illness, permanent paralysis or death. Those who are over 60 years old, have underlying medical conditions or have depressed immune systems are at higher risk for the more severe form of West Nile Virus.”
Animals, particularly horses, also can be sickened by infected mosquitoes.
Originally isolated in 1937 in the West Nile district of Uganda, Africa, the first Arizona case appeared in 2003, four years after it first emerged in the United States, most likely from bird migrations.
A study two years ago by Northern Arizona University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute said Arizona’s moderate temperatures allow the West Nile Virus to survive throughout the winter.
It usually is active in the summer and fall, dissipating when temperatures reach freezing, something that rarely happens in Maricopa County.
“This is the first genomic evidence of local over-wintering by WNV strains over the course of several years in Arizona,” said Dr. David Engelthaler, co-director of TGen’s Flagstaff-based Pathogen and Microbiome Division, TGen North, and the study’s senior author. “These findings will allow public health officials to better track the virus, allowing for more targeted vector control and public education campaigns.”
West Nile Virus samples for the study were collected from mosquitoes trapped weekly at 787 sites throughout the Phoenix metro area by the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department Vector Control Division.
“The protocol we created for this study can now be incorporated into routine public health surveillance activities, allowing for better tracking of local viral hotspots, changes in local viral populations and detection of the emergence of new strains of WNV,” Dr. Crystal Hepp said.
“We are currently conducting WNV surveillance across western states to better understand how permanent Arizona viral populations may be a source for continual reintroductions to other regions and other states,” she added.
Maricopa County conducts fogging operations tom combat mosquitos and its most recent map shows where they have been launched. Go to maricopa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c00b3ecbb3344ca2930a30b978184ddd. A calendar of fogging operations is at maricopa.gov/calendar.aspx?CID=51.
For other information about West Nile Virus: maricopa.gov/2423/Fight-the-Bite.
Combatting West Nile Virus and
its carriers
A facemask won’t protect you from West Nile Virus and there are no vaccines and there are no medications to treat it.
But people can take precautions – particularly by disrupting infected mosquitoes’ breeding grounds.
Here are some tips provided by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health:
In standing water
•Don’t allow any outside water to stand for more than four days.
•Cover rainwater barrels with mesh or screen.
•Drill holes in the bottom of any unused containers so water can’t collect.
•Remove or drain any standing water from birdbaths, discarded tires, flowerpots (check the dish underneath the flowerpot), wheelbarrows, barrels, tin cans that are left outdoors.
•Keep decorative fountains operational or drain the water. Check fountains after rain and at least twice a week.
•Change water in animal watering dishes at least twice a week.
Pools
•Immediately remove any water that collects on pool covers.
•Make sure the pool’s pump is circulating water properly.
•Turn over wading pools when not in use.
•Don’t leave out children’s toys, cups, etc.
•Clear leaves and twigs from eaves, troughs, storm and roof gutters.
•Make sure that drainage ditches are not clogged.
•Check flat roofs frequently for any standing water.
Around yards and lawns
•Fill in any low depression areas in lawns.
•Check knots in trees.
•Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets and remove air conditioner drain hoses frequently.
•Remove areas such as dense shrubbery where mosquitoes breed and rest.
•Let your neighbors know about potential mosquito breeding grounds on their property.
Around the house
•Make certain that door and window screens fit tightly and do not have holes.
•If there are no screens, keep doors and windows closed from evening to dawn.
Personal protection
•Stay indoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. If you need to be outdoors during this period, cover up and use insect repellent for extra protection.
•If you like to work in your garden, avoid early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.
•Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors during these active times. Apply insect repellent to any exposed skin, sparingly:
•Do not apply repellent to children’s hands, or near any areas of mucous membrane such as the eyes or mouth.
•Do not apply repellent on children under two years of age.
•It’s a good idea is to spray any clothing with repellents containing DEET, as mosquitoes easily bite through thin clothing such as cotton t-shirts.
•Carefully read and follow manufacturer’s directions for use.
First aid for mosquito bites
•Wash bite with soap and water.
•Apply anti-itch medication.
•Apply cold cloth for swelling.
•Watch for secondary infections.