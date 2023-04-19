Higley Unified School District will be paying more this year for a venue to send off its graduating seniors, prompting officials to talk about future options.
The Governing Board earlier this month agreed to set aside $125,000, which includes a $21,000 contingency, for the use of Arizona State University’s basketball arena. The district last year paid $84,000.
Higley and Williams Field high schools’ graduation is May 23.
“With that increase, are we gaining any services provided,” said board member Michelle Anderson, who pulled the item from the April 5 consent agenda. “Are they just literally taking money from public schools just so that we can have a graduation in their facilities?”
David Loutzenheiser, executive director of Secondary Education, explained that the district uses the ASU site because “we don’t have to worry about weather and we don’t have to worry about space where we limit our families.
“The rates have gone up since I’ve started doing this six years ago.”
Loutzenheiser told the board that the district was notified a few weeks ago that a new team handling contracts was in charge and that the rates for this year are increasing.
“Initially what they’ve said is their vendor costs, security, audio visual, the custodial all of those different rates have increased and therefore, they’re putting that onto us,” he said.
He noted there are only three other venues in the Valley – Footprint Center, State Farm Stadium and Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum –that can accommodate the district’s graduating class and families.
Superintendent Dr. Dawn Foley reminded the board that there’ve been a number of discussions about this issue already.
“Our families like to be able to bring multiple people to the graduation,” Foley said. “And when we host them in our own facilities, football stands, we have to limit the number of people who can come.
“Plus it’s also very, very hot so hence the indoor place where people can have air conditioning as well as many individuals in the family come as possible has always been desirable.”
She acknowledged that the continually changing venue cost is also frustrating and challenging.
“Obviously, we’re hoping not to have to change anything for our families for this year,” she said.
“But it may cause us, if costs and prices continue to rise as they are, for future graduation ceremonies to have real serious conversations about whether or not we can continue to accommodate the air conditioning and as many individuals as you want at a graduation ceremony because of the fact that the cost is prohibited and that’s a reality of no matter where we go.”
Anderson said she wasn’t being critical about holding the ceremony at ASU but only that she was surprised by the cost increase.
“Do we not sign a contract when we commit to that space?” Anderson added. “And can we ask for a contract so that we don’t get slapped with these at the last minute.”
Loutzenheiser explained that the university gives the district a quote and then the quote is updated when HUSD puts in the purchase order.
“It’s always negotiable a little bit,” he said, adding that the cost depends on how many people attend the event.
“Last year our total cost for one school was $40,000, the other school $44,000 because one school had more people show up,” he said.
The cost per school is now $52,000 with $21,000 set aside in case the cost changes before graduation, according to HUSD.
Loutzenheiser said he’s talked with peer districts that also use the ASU venue and they’ve all received notification of rate increases.
Board President Tiffany Shultz asked if it was possible to work with other districts in order to get a discounted rate for this year “or something that’s a little bit closer to our original proposal.”
Loutzenheiser responded that other districts were having the same conversation as HUSD about the situation.
“You know unfortunately we don’t have a ton of leverage,” he said. “We’ve promoted this. Our families are going to be there. I would hate for a family who’s having a large group fly in from out of town and then all of a sudden this switch and I have to say, ‘I give you four wristbands and come to the stadium.’
“I think that’s where we’re a little bit stuck on this year.”
He said the district could have some leverage for next year’s graduation.
“If we can all say we’re not going to go, or we’re not going to do it – all the school districts,” Shultz said. “Maybe we have some leverage.”