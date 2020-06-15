While Gilbert Public Schools ponders reopening campuses, its football teams aren’t waiting.
They’re entering the second phase of a return-to-play plan that was among the first rolled out in the Valley.
Two weeks after starting summer workouts, teams across the district this week will enter that plan’s second phase by practicing in larger groups and sharing equipment on a limited basis.
For all five high school football programs, that means having the ability to throw the ball around for the first time in three months.
“It allows us to just be out on the field,” Gilbert High football coach Derek Zellner said. “It’s important for us to be able to touch the ball and maybe pass it around a little bit to start seeing who can do what. It’s kind of like being reacclimated to those movements.”
Like most programs, Zellner helped navigate his team carefully through the first phase of the plan, which called for no more than 30 players at a time and group sized limited to 10 or less.
They were unable to share equipment, which meant no spotters in the weight room and only basic drills that allowed for maximum social distancing.
Very little work actually replicated a regular-season practice.
The Tigers primarily lifted light weight and did basic some drills on the track. But Zellner decided to change things up last week, having his players meet him at Discover Park in Gilbert to run hills.
The team was split up into three groups and separated. One-by-one, they ran up the large hill 24 times.
“We didn’t have a spring ball or the normal football workouts, so it’s nice to be able to get back with them and start building that chemistry again,” Gilbert linebacker Wyatt Zellner said. “We have seniors but we also have some young guys. So, to be able to get them up to speed with route concepts and everything will be nice.”
The second phase will allow for players like Wyatt to be slightly more hands-on as the Tigers prepare for the 2020 season.
What that season will look like has yet to be addressed, since it remains unclear if games will begin on schedule – and how social distancing might impact spectators.
The ability to share equipment will allow some return to normalcy in terms of regular summer weightlifting programs, as well as allow for Wyatt’s younger brother, Cooper, to begin limited reps at running back.
It also allows for the team to begin installing its playbook and new defensive scheme.
Especially for transfers such as quarterback Gavin Goulette, Zellner said this will be an important step in their summer program.
“We have a new defensive coordinator this year, so it’ll be important to start putting some of that in,” Zellner said. “It’s exciting, but you look at it and realize we have a lot to do in a short period of time. We have to make the most of every minute.”
About four miles west of Gilbert’s campus, the defending 4A Conference champion Mesquite Wildcats are also looking forward to moving into the second phase of the return-to-play plan.
Mesquite has spent the last two weeks working out Monday through Thursday for about an hour a day.
Scott Hare, Mesquite’s head coach, has primarily kept his team out of the weight room due to a lack of space, although he opened it for a few players who do not have a gym membership or a personal trainer.
“I’ve never in 20 years allowed guys not to workout with us in our weight room but we just don’t have the space,” Hare said.
“So, for the guys that don’t have an option outside of the program, I’ve opened it up for them if they feel comfortable going in there.”
The second phase will allow players such as senior wideout Lavontae Trotter to gain chemistry with Ty Thompson after a junior year in which he primarily played defense.
“It just allows us to do more team bonding,” Trotter said. “I was dying to get back into it. Right now, we are ahead of some other schools so we have to keep it going.”
Andrew Morris, one of Mesquite’s do-it-all players on both sides of the ball, said he’s enjoyed being able to get back with his teammates after a three-month hiatus.
But he’s looking forward to diving into more football-specific drills rather than just running sprints.
“No football player likes running,” Morris said. “It feels good to kind of get this over with now. I don’t think it’ll take us long to gain some of that chemistry back when we get the ball next week. But it’ll be nice to get back on track.”
Highland junior quarterback Gage Dayley shared the same sentiment.
“I just want to get my timing back down with receivers,” Dayley said. “We had it in the winter before all of this happened but now lost three months. We just have to get it back.”
Highland’s players spent the last two weeks working out in 30-minute intervals. They were widely separated by position groups and spent time in the weight room and out on the field for conditioning.
But the second phase allows as many as 50 players to attend workouts while maintaining social distancing.
Hawks coach Brock Farrel said it opens the door for more possibilities, though he continues to hold out hope the rising number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona doesn’t cause any setbacks.
“My fingers are crossed,” Farrel said. “I would hope it doesn’t have a major effect on high school sports, but we will have to see what happens. For now, I’m just focused on continuing to coach my guys and looking forward to being able to catch and throw.”