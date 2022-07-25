Additional safety measures are in place for students returning to Gilbert Public School campuses this Tuesday as the Texas school massacre in May remain fresh in people’s minds.
New this year for students in grades 7-12 is the requirement to wear student ID badges at all times.
Each campus will provide badges to students in the first week of classes.
According to GPS, students arriving on campus will have to enter through a secured door or gate and show their ID badge in order to enter.
Those students who ride the bus will have to use the barcode on their ID badge to get on and off. Parents of bus riders can track their child’s bus in real time by downloading the “Here Comes the Bus” app. To learn more, go to gilbertschools.net/bus.
Students who forget their badge will be issued a temporary sticker badge for $1 and the cost for a replacement badge is $5.
The district also has installed a video intercom buzzer system on campuses without a secured entryway. Visitors will need to show an ID at the intercom in order to enter the school.
The district also is continuing the installation of a standardized district-wide security camera at the junior high and elementary campuses. All high schools were already outfitted with the cameras before the start of new academic year.
According to GPS, during an active emergency situation, the district will have the ability to share live-video feeds with both Gilbert and Mesa police.
Parents for the most part are supportive of the heighten safety on campuses.
“Grateful for increased security measures, IDs, locked doors and buzzers for parents to get in, added security guard at the jr high this year,” one woman wrote. “They’ve added painted lines on ground around exits/entrances where kids cannot congregate so teachers and security have clear view of doors. I’m on board with all this!”
Some criticized GPS for not instituting the ID badges sooner while one man questioned how it will help keep kids safe.
“I think the policy is great but it’s not going to prevent a shooting,” he wrote. “So this idea that it’s an increase in security is just some BS cya to appear you’re doing something.”
Higley Unified School District also stepped up its safety protocols for students, who return to campuses tomorrow, July 25.
“In light of recent events this has become a conversation that we continue to have,” Higley Unified School District Superintendent Dawn Foley told the Governing Board at the July 20 meeting, where a safety update was presented. “The priority of our safety and security is not something Higley has not been deeply invested in.”
The district has developed a reunification protocol, standardized two-way radio use and over the summer conducted a threat vulnerability assessment on campuses with local police and fire departments to see where improvements needed to be made, according to James Walker, Student Services director.
He said the district has been doing some “quick fixes’ by placing security cameras on campuses where there’ve been incidents.
If the $77.2-million bond passes, the district is looking for a “very intentionally focused enterprise-level school safety security surveillance system,” Walker said.
“The director of IT and myself, we’ve been meeting with various vendors and seeing what they have to offer and being really intentional about how we can plan to appropriately protect everybody’s privacy but at the same time utilize these tools to fortify our schools to be as safe as possible,” he said.
He added that the district’s previous bond funded the modification of front offices at all the campuses into single-point entry, where visitors are checked in before being allowed via a buzzer system access into the rest of the school.
He said staff is now assessing if there is anything more that can be done within reason and time to improve upon the single-entry process.
Currently all the front offices of schools have a panic button that either locks the front door before someone enters or notify the authorities, or lock the front door and notify authority. The goal for the coming weeks is for all the panic buttons to do both functions, Walker said.
He added that the district also has ensured that all first-responders will always have access to HUSD campuses with Knox boxes. The safe-like boxes contain a key to a school’s front office.
Also for this year are a HUSD Safety Web Page with safety information and upgraded visitor logs.
Walker said visitors to a campus currently sign on a clip board but the district is looking to go digital and be able to track a visitor on campus.
“Safety has been and continues to be top priority in our school district,” Walker said. “It has to be a safe environment in order for kids to learn.”
Board member Michelle Anderson said she appreciated what is being done to improve safety but wanted to see more.
“I’m an educator and of course as a parent from incidents that I’ve seen I don’t see lot of people walking through the front door,” Anderson said. “So I look forward to funding or innovative ways or strategies or anything to look at the other ways these people are coming on campus unnoticed.
“You can lock a door and build a fence, people are going to get in. I don’t want to make any efforts already in place look like they’re minimal. They are definitely important but we are not done and we need to do more.”
She said more staffing is need and accountability for people “that are either not reporting or breaking laws to get on sites.”
“I go to school and this is always discussed with teachers,” Anderson said. “We are always having conversation, we are always fearful and I shake right now thinking about it. Safety is going to continue to be something that we’re going to have to address no matter what we put in place.”
She said safety is everyone’s job and if people see something, say something.
Board member Kristina Reese added that students don’t have to be physically on campus to see a threat and if they see something of a concern on social media, to report it.
“Posts on social media are not jokes,” she said. “Don’t take them as jokes.”
Already in place at both school districts are safety drills, school resource officers, emergency plans as well as a code of conduct for students.