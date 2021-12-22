A merrier Christmas is in store for some of the children who are helped by Child Crisis Arizona, thanks to the six soldiers who work at the U.S. Army recruitment station in Gilbert.
Led by Staff Sgt. Deserae Bright, they collected $2,000 worth of toys and monetary donations and dropped them off at the nonprofit’s center in Mesa.
“My kids actually inspired me,” said Bright, a mother of three.
“We had gone to a restaurant and they messed up our order,” she explained. “And we just went back to get some more food or for them to fix up the order and I asked them what they were going to do with the food we brought back and they said they were going to throw it away.
“And instead of that, my daughter said, “Let’s just give it to somebody who’s in need, let’s give it to somebody who is homeless. So since then, I just started doing stuff for the community. If I see a need in an organization or somebody that is homeless or in need of anything, I try to help.”
Bright said her and her fellow recruiters pitched in to buy toys for ages ranging from 1 to 18 and that they also reached out to the community through personal contacts and on gofundme.com.
For nearly half a century, Child Crisis Arizona has been helping the region’s most vulnerable children, youth and families with a mission “to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families.”
Bright said she called the nonprofit to see what it needed and then focused mainly on educational and activity toys.
A seven-year member of the Army, Bright has been at the Gilbert recruiting station for a year.
SSG Tyler Yurkew, the Gilbert station commander, said she “has been a massive advocate for volunteering since she arrived to the station in November of 2020.”
“SSG Bright has volunteered at the Maricopa Food Pantry and organizied station volunteer program for the Midwest Food Bank for our entire station, for which she has been put in for a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. She …has always felt the need to give back to those less fortunate then her.”
Yurkew said Bright designed a flyer to post in local businesses and “hand out to local community members to get some additional exposure outside of social media posts and word of mouth.”
“We were able to place donation boxes in a couple of the small businesses in our immediate area as well request donations from the local Walmart to purchase toys for the drive.”
Yurkew said Bright’s efforts were, well, a bright light at a dark time.
“With all the bad in the world it would be great to be able to show our local community something good,” he said.
And it won’t be the only time he and his colleagues will be doing something good.
“This is the first time that this station has ever done a toy drive like this,” he said, “and we look forward to continuing this tradition with other agencies in future years.”