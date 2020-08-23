Town Council may pull the trigger Tuesday on a proposal to form an in-house ambulance service in Gilbert that could begin operations as early as May.
On the consent agenda are two purchase requests – $1.4 million to buy six ambulances and $253,000 to buy six ambulance stretchers and power cots.
According to officials, a town-operated ambulance service would ensure all parts of Gilbert are equally served – which they say is not happening now with American Medical Response.
AMR assigns four ambulances to service the town of about 254,000, with two more medical transports added during peak times. The contract with AMR may be extended for two years on Tuesday, which staff said would give time for the town to explore its options.
One of the termination clauses in the agreement states that either side can opt out for any reason at any time with a 90-day written notice.
Councilman Jared Taylor, who is critical of the proposal, told Gilbert Sun News that there has not been enough public input even though town officials held a virtual open house on the proposal two weeks ago.
“I hope the public realizes it’s just their opinion,” Taylor said of town staff. “We need an honest, open discussion and not a one-sided push for ambulances and to take it over. They are still hiding a bunch of money. They really want to show they are better than all the alternatives.”
Taylor said the town should go through a full request-for-proposals process and that AMR is meeting its contractual obligations, though he acknowledged, “There are things we can improve on.”
He claimed that if the town operated an ambulance service, it would lose nearly $1 million a year for the exact same service AMR provides.
He noted that Gilbert receives approximately $300,000 a year from AMR for leasing town space for its ambulances.
“They’re changing the definition of success they have with the service level agreement with AMR,” Taylor said. AMR “is meeting everything and yet they are disparaging a good partner with just a bunch of propaganda.”
Staff in the Aug. 13 virtual presentation claimed an in-house ambulance program would allow for better control over billing rates, staffing, hiring, training, service levels and rapid-response times.
“I’m proud to be able to say that our department will be able to provide a higher-level of service at a more consistent level of care to our citizens and with faster response times at a lower cost,” Fire Chief Jim Jobusch said during the presentation. “We believe this is the best approach for the Town of Gilbert. We tried very hard to avoid delivering services ourselves.”
Jobusch was joined by Town Manager Patrick Banger and Ambulance Transportation Manager Tiffany Fields. The town also was seeking input from a community survey on its proposal with responses due last Thursday.
This fiscal year’s budget included $6.68 million for a town-operated ambulance program as a placeholder until Council decides what to do.
The new service would require buying equipment and the hiring 39.56 full-time-equivalent civilian EMTs and paramedics to staff the ambulances. The budgeted cost for those employees was $3.1 million, which included pay, retirement and healthcare expenses.
Jobusch last week said since the budget’s adoption, staff has dropped the estimated start-up and operations costs for the first year to approximately $6 million.
The town anticipated with the revenue generated from the service, it was looking at a final start-up cost of $2.7 million. Jobusch emphasized a tax increase is not needed and that users would generate the revenue for the service.
That revenue would cover all costs of providing the ambulances, according to Jobusch.
He expected the town would recoup its initial investment for the ambulances, equipment and supplies within eight years, resulting in a net of $2.8 million that could then be used to refurbish and replace equipment.
The town was pushed to this decision due to the financial instability among private ambulance providers that could adversely affect service to residents, according to Jobusch and Banger.
At the June budget adoption, Councilwoman Aimee Yentes and Taylor criticized the proposal and questioned the need to spend the money when ambulances were already provided by a private operator.
At that time, Taylor said he was repeatedly told staff that there was no intention by the town to expand from its one ambulance.
But in the open house, Banger said staff has communicated with Council over 40 times during seven years on this issue either in executive session or one-on-one.
Taylor last week charged that staff did an about-face on the ambulance issue.
“They’ve told me in many, many meetings they did not want to get into the ambulance business,” he said. “Now all of a sudden, there’s a turn around. It’s not honest and it’s totally unacceptable because if they have been honestly talking behind our backs and not being open with Council, they should be fired.
“We are here to represent the people and do it the right way. And I think the right way is to go and be open and transparent and not do it behind closed doors and spring it on Council in the last minute and tell people they’ve been talking about it for years and if they have, they’ve been lying to Council about not wanting to get into the ambulance business.”
Banger at the open house said the town began exploring its options in 2013, when Gilbert and other contract municipalities were caught off guard by then-provider Rural Metro’s bankruptcy filing.
Rural Metro eventually emerged from bankruptcy in 2014 and notified the town it would not renew its agreement under the current terms but instead renegotiated a contract that was less favorable for Gilbert. Banger said the town had no other option because Rural Metro was the only provider in the region at the time.
Eventually, Gilbert Fire and Rescue in 2016 received a Certificate of Necessity from the state Department of Health Services to operate its own service and in September 2017 launched a pilot program with one ambulance staffed by three full-time EMTs and three full-time paramedics.
The civilian employees are trained alongside firefighters so there is a continuity of care for patients.
Banger said the town’s problems with AMR, which purchased Rural Metro in 2015, over service levels and communication reached a point to where Council directed the department to include the costs for operating the service in this year’s budget.
“It’s been a long journey with a lot of research that has led us to this point today,” Banger said.
Jobusch said staff had studied three options – stay with AMR, negotiate with another private provider or expand the town’s model of one ambulance to a full-coverage model.
If the town stays with AMR or goes with another private provider, it risks losing its state certificate, which is up for renewal in February. According to Jobusch, if the town loses the certificate it is highly unlikely it can get it back and Gilbert would be at “the mercy of the volatile private ambulance industry and potentially another monopoly.”
Jobusch said AMR overall is meeting the contracted 90-percent response time but that’s not the case when the data is broken down for the different zones in the town.
He said from May 2019 to April 2020, there were 333 AMR ambulance responses that exceeded contractual requirements – 79 of the calls – or 24 percent – were Code 3 responses, which includes cardiac arrest and drowning, and 254 calls – 76 percent – were Code 2 responses, which includes semi-life threatening conditions like breathing difficulty and diabetic calls.
What’s troubling is 22 percent of those 333 non-compliant responses occurred in the northeast corner of town and 13 percent was in the far south Gilbert, according to Jobusch.
“We for years have negotiated good contracts for Gilbert,” Jobusch said. “The problem is we are very limited in what we can do. The private provider doesn’t have to bend over backwards to provide us great service because they know they hold a Certificate of Necessity for the area.
“They can always throw their hands in the air and say, ‘we’re not going to negotiate’ and this recently occurred with a west side city,” he continued, adding:
“Even if we have a favorable contract and have the terms that we want, oftentimes DHS will reject those or require additional information because of their concerns for the impact on rates for the provider.”
Although billing rates are determined by DHS, Gilbert’s proposed rate for users would be the third lowest in Arizona, Jobusch said, adding that unlike a private provider, the town’s service won’t bill unless there is a transport to a hospital.
He compared a Gilbert invoice for advanced-life-support transport to a hospital that was $974 with that of AMR’s, which was $1,075, and is even higher once medical supplies used during transport are added onto the bill.
Jobusch said one of the biggest complaints about private providers is the lack of customer service after a patient or insurance company received a bill. With the town’s service, residents can call and speak directly with a Gilbert Fire and Rescue employee.
The trio also responded to 15 questions submitted before and during the open house, including how can the town ensure its six ambulances would have adequate staffing at all times.
Fields said firefighters are trained, so they can cover for an EMT or paramedic and the department has access to trained seasonal on-call EMTs and paramedics.
She added that the town’s sole ambulance has not been out of service for any significant amount of time.
One person asked what would happen if all six of the town’s ambulances are in use at one time.
Jobusch said the town was working on an agreement with its automatic-aid partners and also with private providers to step in when needed.
“We believe it’s in the best interest of this community to expand our ambulance service so we can provide the fastest possible response time with the best trained and qualified staff to handle the needs of the people who make the most important phone call of their life,” Banger said.