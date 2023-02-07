Three newly built Class A industrial buildings totaling over 300,000 square feet are already nearing full occupancy at Gilbert Spectrum, the leasing agent announced.
The 64-acre industrial park is at McQueen and Elliot roads.
“Our pre-leasing success at Gilbert Spectrum has exceeded ownership’s expectations, with these buildings achieving 93% occupancy at shell completion and now down to the last 21,000 square feet of vacancy, with two users pursuing that space,” said Ken McQueen of Lee & Associates, handling the leasing.
“We continue to actively field inquiries from prospective tenants on our last planned building in this project, all looking for the contemporary image and functional attributes offered at Gilbert Spectrum. This leasing activity is indicative of the strength of the Southeast Valley industrial market, which is currently at 3% vacancy and on pace for a second consecutive year of record-breaking absorption.”
Collectively, the new Gilbert Spectrum buildings offer 28- foot to 32-foot clear height, a mix of dock-high and drive-in doors, generous power and early suppression, fast r response sprinklers. They share a 190-foot loading court.
Northrop Grumman, a multinational aerospace and defense technology company, has leased one 100,000-square-foot building.
The lease continues to expand Northrop Grumman’s footprint within Gilbert Spectrum, where it operates a state-of-the-art satellite manufacturing facility, according to a news release.
The company expanded this operation in early 2022, moving into the120,000-square-foot Gilbert Spectrum 5, for which Graycor Construction completed the shell and tenant improvement.
S&M Moving Systems, a long-distance moving company, has leased a 142,200-square-foot building.
And Banner Industries and Varsity Brands have leased portions of a 66,400-square-foot at 27,097 square feet and 18,047 square feet, respectively. The remaining space available for lease in that building is about 21,000 square feet.
Banner Industries specializes in high purity and industrial flow component distribution for the semiconductor, solar, energy, life sciences, biotech, pharmaceutical and vacuum markets.
Varsity Brands is an American apparel company primarily focused on academic apparel and memorabilia.
“Gilbert Spectrum has proven its ability to support tenants ranging from one of the world’s most tech-savvy aerospace entities to highly valued regional and local businesses,” said Mike Orr, senior vice president with developer SunCap Property Group. “It is an ecosystem of logistics, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution operators, located within a collection of buildings that can flex as this market’s needs evolve.”
Graycor Construction Co., the general contractor, said the new buildings have become “notable destinations within the East Valley industrial market.”
“Today’s tenants require modern space and locations that maximize their efficiency,” said Rusty Martin, Graycor’s Southwest Division general manager. “These new Gilbert Spectrum buildings – and all of the buildings at this park – were carefully developed by SunCap to check those boxes.”
In addition to its existing and under-construction buildings, Gilbert Spectrum has one pad remaining for build-to-suit industrial development.
At build-out, Gilbert Spectrum will include up to 850,000 square feet of office, flex industrial and technology-related space.
According to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, about 80 to 85% of its projects are industrial focus, which includes distribution, manufacturing and data centers.
And since the pandemic, there’s been a huge swing in industrial projects, GPEC reported recently.