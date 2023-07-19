German discount grocer Aldi is proposing a four-story, 257-unit apartment complex near the southeast corner of Arizona Avenue and Desert Lane that will offer a number of amenities, including pickleball courts, a 2,500-square-foot swimming pool and outdoor game areas.
Planning Commission gave a thumbs-up last week to Aldi Commons’ site plan. Council in December unanimously approved a minor General Plan amendment, allowing for the development to proceed.
“I think it’s a pretty cool-looking project,” acting Chairman Brian Andersen said at the July 12 study session. “Everything looks great at our end.”
The subject site is 10 acres and Aldi Commons will be built on the eastern 4.91 acres while an Aldi store will be built on the west half along Arizona Avenue at a future date, according to senior planner Keith Newman.
Newman later said that that no date has been set yet for formal action by the commission as staff is still finishing up the second review of the multifamily proposal.
“As far as the Aldi grocery store is concerned, they have not yet submitted a Design Review application so we really have no idea as to when they plan on building the store,” he said.
At the study session, Newman said a five-level garage with 489 parking spaces will wrap around the apartment units, allowing tenants to access their residences from the garage.
The seven surface parking spaces at the northwest corner of the property will be used mainly for the leasing office for prospective tenants, he added.
The multifamily project will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Aldi plans for a courtyard at the heart of the development with a resort-style pool and spa, a variety of lawn and outdoor games, barbeques and lounge-style seating.
On the west side of the building will be a public plaza with landscaping, benches, hammocks and a fire pit. Other amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a club house with a coffee bar, social gathering rooms and seating areas.
Additionally, two pickleball courts with removable nets and artificial turf are proposed in the fire lane, which will be gated at both ends with KnoxBoxes to allow fire trucks access.
Newman said staff was still waiting for sign-off from the fire department.
“We like the design,” Newman told commissioners. “It’s a pretty good design.”
Commissioner Lisa Gage had a number of questions about the project, including concerns with the pickleball courts.
“I just want to make sure it’s being done right and I know that fire is reviewing it,” she said. “But what if the nets get left up and then those poles that are holding up the nets is that enough room for the fire trucks to safety drive through?”
Newman responded that staff did not have a lot of information on that proposed amenity yet but will have that information for the public hearing.
Gage also noted the lack of a dog park and areas for tenants to walk their pets in the development.
“There is no dog park,” Newman said. “I don’t know where people would be walking their dogs.
“I don’t think they are going to have access to the fire lane unless they are playing pickleball, so maybe in that plaza in the west they could walk dogs or obviously maybe out along the sidewalk along Desert Lane.”
Other than that, there really isn’t a place to be able to walk a dog, Newman said.
“It seems like a lot of people have dogs,” Gage said. “And this will eventually be a problem for the residents.”
She also asked if there was anything to stop shoppers from the future Aldi grocery story from walking over to the apartment complex and using the hammocks.
Newman said there will be no wall separating the store from the multifamily development because staff wanted the two sites to be integrated.
“So yeah, someone shopping at Aldi’s could easily go over there and hang out and chill on a hammock or do whatever they want to do over there,” he said.
Gage concluded that she was still trying to wrap her mind around the pickleball courts, the fire lane and “allowing that whole area to be considered open space.”
The site is located in the Northwest Corridor, one of the oldest and densest employment areas in Gilbert that the Town is in the process of revitalizing.
The Urban Land Institute took a look at the corridor a few years ago and one of the recommendations included more multifamily development to support employees working there.
Aldi was approved for two locations in Gilbert in 2018. The first location opened in February 2021 near Pecos Road and Val Vista Drive.
Pairing an Aldi supermarket with apartments is not new.
Similar projects have developed in communities, including Washington, D.C. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Fort Myers, Florida and Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Aldi is reportedly the nation’s third largest grocery retailer, behind Kroger and Walmart. It has 2,293 stores around the country.