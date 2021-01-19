Just days after the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted to cancel the winter sports season amid the surge in COVID-19, the board reversed its decisions Jan. 12.
The 5-4 re-vote in favor of winter sports beginning on Jan. 18 followed an identical margin to cancel them. Jim Love, who represents the Flowing Wells Unified Arizona School Boards Association, changed his vote and joined proponents of the Jan. 18 start date.
Love said his change of heart was largely due to his desire to give schools the choice whether to have sports on campus.
“This has been a very difficult decision for the Executive Board,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said in a press release. “They have been weighing the concerns of the medical community, including the AIA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and the requests by our member schools. We all want winter sports to happen, but it must be done safely.”
The AIA board’s initial decision to cancel winter sports was met with backlash from players, parents and coaches across the state.
A small protest of athletes formed outside AIA offices shortly after the initial Jan. 8 announcement to cancel winter sports. A group of athletes and parents returned Jan. 12.
A petition calling for a re-vote was created by a North Canyon student and shared across several social media platforms. The petition was signed by over 30,000 people in just a few hours.
Additionally, administrators and coaches immediately began brainstorming basketball, soccer and wrestling leagues independent of the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Several schools said they would explore options to give athletes an opportunity to compete at some capacity.
In approving the winter sports season, new recommendations were also adopted.
The board voted unanimously to allow two parents or guardians per player to attend. Each school will be required to complete the AIA COVID-19 Athlete and Coach Monitoring Form on the day of athletic events.
Those forms must be exchanged with opposing teams and will be monitored by officials. If the forms are not exchanged, officials will be pulled from the contest.
Additionally, masks must be worn at all times by coaches, officials and athletes, even those actively participating. Hines said any school that violates the guidelines will lose access to officials.
Todd Fazio, the head boys’ basketball coach at Highland, said he was pleased with the AIA’s decision to allow parents attend games. Especially in case of emergency, it is smart to have them there.
“If parents wear masks, I do think it’s important that a guardian be at an event in case something were to happen to their son,” Fazio said. “I thought that was a really good decision. It passed 9-0 so it must have been an easier one to decide than the kids playing.
“I think if you do two parents per kid in a big gymnasium, it shouldn’t be an issue at all. I’m glad parents get to watch their kid play.”
The AIA Executive Board emphasized throughout Tuesday’s zoom meeting the need for schools, players, coaches and parents to abide by the new guidelines to ensure the safest possible environment for winter sports to continue.
“This has been a very challenging situation. While we all desire to have our high school students in school and participate in interscholastic sports and activities, we feel it is imperative to consider the recommendations of medical professionals based on their expertise,” the board said in a joint statement.
“Reinstating the winter season poses a risk to the healthcare system, which could impact students who may be injured. We believe that these additional modifications will serve to mitigate this risk as much as possible. Our member schools and families must understand how critical it is to adhere completely to all modifications.”