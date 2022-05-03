Gilbert Town Council violated the state’s Open Meeting Law, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
The state’s chief law enforcement officer issued the finding after investigating a complaint that Mayor Bridgette Peterson sent an email last May to the entire Council, asking for input on a 15-foot-tall replica of the Town’s new logo mounted on the east wall of the Public Safety Training Facility.
Peterson did not respond to a Gilbert Sun News request for comment.
“The email specifically asked council members for their opinions on whether spending Town funds on the logo was appropriate,” said Assistant Attorney General Katherine Jessen in her April 14 letter to Gilbert officials.
Under the Open Meeting Law, it’s considered a public meeting if an elected official sent an email to a quorum on the public body. For the seven-member Gilbert Council, a quorum is four and that the communication involves “a discussion, deliberation or the taking of legal action by the public body concerning a matter likely to come before the public body for action.”
However, an email sent to a quorum of a public body that merely proposes a matter to be placed on a future agenda is not a violation of the law.
Jessen said Peterson’s email “essentially invited the Council to engage in a non-public discussion of a matter that could foreseeable come before the Council for future legal action.”
Peterson had been a vocal critic of the new logo, which was approved before she took office in January 2021.
Jessen also singled out Councilman Scott Anderson, who responded to Peterson’s email, which went out to all council members.
“Here, the emails from Mayor Peterson and Councilmember Anderson constituted more than simply asking to have the PSTF logo on a future Council agenda,” she said. “Further, the response email from Councilmember
Anderson expressed more than simply asking the matter to be discussed at a future meeting.
“Accordingly, these emails violated the Open Meeting Law.”
Anderson said he inadvertently responded to the entire Council when responding to Peterson.
“Instead of selecting the ‘reply’ button to respond to the mayor, I selected the ‘reply all’ button that shared my thought with the entire Council,” Anderson said. “It was my mistake and I take responsibility for it.”
Anderson said his email comment to Peterson was basically, “I thought we had concluded debate about use of the logo.”
In coming up with the remedy for the violation, Jessen said her office considered the readily available records documenting whether Council had had any recent open-meeting violations, the Council’s response and the fact that the Council participated in an Open Meeting Law training at its November 2021 retreat.
“Having weighed these factors, and in order to resolve the matter, the Office has determined that the Council must share the contents of this violation letter with the public at the next practicable public meeting,” Jessen said, noting that any statement read to the public regarding the matter must first be pre-approved by her office.
“The Office has noted this occurrence as a violation, which will be considered in determining the responses to any further Open Meeting Law violations by the Council and its current members,” she added.
Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera said the item will be on the May 17 or May 24 Council agenda.