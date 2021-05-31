A pickup truck slammed into a man in a Gilbert crosswalk and fled the scene and now his mother wants the public’s help in nabbing the driver who left her son seriously injured.
Guy T. Boyd, 43, spent three days in the neuro trauma ICU, underwent emergency surgery and was scheduled last week for transfer to a rehab facility, according to mom Judy Jenkins Needham of Gilbert.
“This morning is the first day that indications are that he is going to heal,” Jenkins Needham said May 26, six days after the accident. “He has massive injuries but he’s going to survive barring anything unforeseen happens.”
Gilbert police reported that officers responded to the scene approximately 10:12 p.m. May 20 at Baseline Road and 39th Street.
“The initial information indicates a vehicle heading eastbound on Baseline Road hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk,” said department spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco. “The vehicle immediately fled the scene of the collision to the east on Baseline Road.
“The Gilbert PD traffic reconstruction team responded to the call due to the pedestrian suffering serious injuries.”
Carrasco said witnesses described the vehicle as white in color and a normal/medium-sized pickup.
“It is believed the vehicle would have some noticeable front-end damage, but likely won’t be extensive,” she added.
Jenkins Needham said her son lives in Mesa near the Gilbert border and the accident occurred a couple of blocks from his home.
“He had been out for an evening run,” she said. “He’s physically fit. He was in a cool-down phase walking when he was crossing the street in a well defined crosswalk at a traffic light at an intersection that is well-lit.”
After hitting her son, “the driver drove off and left him horribly mangled in the street,” Jenkins Needham said. “There is no way the driver could not have known he hit a human being. It launched him in front of that vehicle.”
Jenkins Needham said she got her information from an eyewitness, who told her the driver was in a white Ford F-150.
She posted on Facebook the day after the accident asking if anyone had information regarding a pedestrian being hit and dragged by a car in Gilbert.
Jenkins Needham said the eyewitness who responded to her post “saw the white pick-up truck pull out and knew they were going to hit my son before they made impact.”
“There were about five people there that saw this happen,” she added. “People on the scene stayed with my son until police and paramedics were there.”
Jenkins Needham in her post asked for the public to keep an eye out for the truck.
“It now becomes imperative that we find the driver of this F150 white pickup truck,” she wrote. “Please also be on the lookout for anyone who is selling a white F150, has sold one in the last few days, is having one repainted or having bodywork done on the front end.
“My son’s ripped-to-shreds bloody clothes have the marks of this truck on them, even what appears to be the hard imprint of hardware from the sheer force of impact before he was launched into the air.
“This driver must have told someone or given some clue somewhere. They may even have had a passenger in the car with them who has been living with fear and dread since (the accident).”
Jenkins Needham, who has been at the hospital every day, said her son slips in and out of consciousness and has not been able to recall what happened.
“The very first time he experienced a very brief moment of consciousness after emergency surgery, he came to and said, ‘where are my children.’ We assured him they were fine and well cared for and he dropped off again. That was his very first concern.
“My son is a single father of two young elementary-age children. He’s very responsible. He has worked very hard to earn four degrees to build a better life for himself and his dependent children.”
Boyd, who works as a laboratory and safety manager at Arizona State University, is the father to an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
The children have not seen their father yet, Jenkins Needham said.
“He is very, very weak, speaking very softy and he drops off into sleep and come back,” she said.
She ticked off a list of her son’s injuries including a fractured skull, broken left shoulder, fractured spinous process and multiple ligament, cartridge and soft tissue damage.
“He had to have his left leg reconstructed,” she said. “He has a lot of hardware in his body. The body-wide bruising is horrifying and swelling.”
The outlook that her son is going to rehab soon is “a very, very good sign” for Jenkins Needham, who in her post said she is a momma bear who will be ceaselessly dedicated to getting the driver who hit her son off the street.
Jenkins Needham’s post garnered over 250 responses. Most said they would pray for Boyd and his family. One woman shared that her daughter was involved in a similar incident near SanTan Mall.
“A hit-and-run by an F-150,” she wrote, “I am blessed that she just had a few scrapes.”
Help the police
Gilbert PD is asking for any information to identify the suspect vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run accident May 20.
The public can call the police non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 and refer to case No. 21-000009616 with any relevant information to the case.