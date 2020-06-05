Nurse Lindsey Helbert may know her way around a hospital but when it comes to her kitchen, the Gilbert mom could use a few pointers.
“I like to cook,” she said. “We try to be inventive and used to barbecue a lot and try a lot of new recipes.”
Nowadays she uses a meal subscription service but wants to get back to cooking.
Helbert was recently featured on the NBC streaming service Peacock’s “The At-Home Variety Show” alongside actress Amy Poehler and Top Chef’s Season 10 winner Kristen Kish in a taped video chat.
The trio played a game of “What the Fridge?” which raised money for the New York City food rescue organization City Harvest.
How Hebert landed on the show relates to three hellish weeks she spent last month working in a Big Apple hospital where death from COVID-19 became a daily occurrence.
Both Helbert and Kish used what was in their refrigerators to make a penne pasta dish with sausage and a carbonara-style sauce minus the pecorino while Poehler provided the commentary.
Helbert’s refrigerator contained eggs, plant-based patties, unsweetened almond milk, sour cream, baby spinach and zucchini. Her one-pot dish required substitutions, including garlic for onions and the non-meat patties for sausages.
Helbert said she didn’t go out and restock her refrigerator for the taping.
“I was in San Diego when they called me to do this,” she recalled. “I’d taken the kids out there to play in the water and a couple of days before San Diego I had completely cleaned out my fridge and so I wiped it out and cleaned it.”
She has three sons and her husband has three sons and a daughter.
Her husband, who was not feeling well, stayed at home. With the family away, he decided to eat vegan and added alternative groceries to the sparsely stocked fridge, according to Helbert.
Helbert said she was picked after the show’s producer saw local media interview her before her deployment to New York to help care for COVID-19 patients.
She left Arizona for the then-epicenter of the pandemic on April 6, landing in a nearly empty airport and encountering streets devoid of people and cars.
As of May 26, the coronavirus claimed the lives of 29,193 New Yorkers and infected 365,405, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Helbert, a labor and delivery nurse at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, went from caring for newborns to caring for the dying.
“I was assigned at Harlem Hospital and it was 100-percent COVID patients,” she said. “It was really challenging watching people die left and right, and not having all the supplies to do your job. It was a pretty rough two weeks.”
Helbert posted updates for family and friends on her Facebook page during her time in New York, saying she missed the convenience of walking to a cafeteria for coffee and oatmeal an hour into her shift.
Instead, she found there was no access to food while she worked unless she was lucky enough to have brought some snacks to throw in her bag.
Hot food in general was hard to come by before and after work given “basically everything around us being closed, and a lack of delivery drivers working,” she said. “We live on snack bars...thankful to have them, but this made me cry.”
And gone were the simple personal protective equipment and “cute comfort masks.”
“When going into a room I wear shoe covers, a thick sterile gown tied in the back, a plastic contact gown, three pairs of gloves, a scrub cap, goggles and an N95 mask covered by a surgical mask,” she said.
“I never thought I’d be nursing and see drops of water going down the goggles, which are an inch in front of my face from the heat my face is producing. My face is burning and itching so much from wearing these masks 18 hours a day. I. Am. Hot. Those words don’t even do it justice.”
The hardest challenge for Helbert was trying to get through the day without losing a patient.
“They are dying so fast,” she wrote. “They can be stable/walkie talkie one morning and gone by the time you leave for the day. Sometimes if we’re able we can get our phones and FaceTime their families if they’re going downhill quickly ... giving them some sort of ability to say good bye.
“I’m so grateful to be a nurse and I wouldn’t change it for the world but this process is refining me in ways I never thought possible.”
What Helbert experienced changed her outlook of the respiratory disease.
In her initial post on COVID-19 in February she wrote, “Stop believing the media’s drama. Wash your hands and stay calm people. The flu is definitely still the bigger problem.”
On the day before she left New York, she posted: “This reality you can’t see truly is unimaginable ... unless you’re seeing it with your own eyes. My answer to the question ‘is it really as bad as the news makes it out to be?’ Yes, it’s really bad, if bad is even the right word.
“Honestly, I wondered the same thing until I got here to NYC and saw it for myself. The look of panic in their eyes as they slowly stop being able to breathe. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Helbert said she started developing symptoms before her 21-day stint was to end and was tested for COVID-19.
“Thank God I was negative,” she said. “I went home and quarantined in Phoenix before coming home to my family.”
The taping was a welcome to Helbert, who watches Top Chef along with other cooking shows, which she said calms her.
Days before the video chat, she said she racked her brain trying to figure out who the host and chef will be. She didn’t find out until the day of the taping.
“It surprised me who I was cooking with and hanging out with,” said Helbert, who is a natural in front of the camera. “It was thrilling.”
Helbert said she never made the pasta dish before and was surprised with it.
“Oh my God, it was so good,” she said. “I was kind of worried it being egg yolky that it might be weird. It was actually good that I ate the whole thing.”
Since then, she has made the recipe for her family, who also enjoyed the dish.
Helbert noted while the public saw a 12-minute clip, the taping actually ran well over an hour and included a dessert.
“We also made mud cake,” she said. “I’ve tried to make mud cake before but it never turned out very well. The one we made was amazing.”
Helbert said she’s learned a few tips from Kish.
“I think the best thing I picked up is you can use what you have at home and don’t have to go to the store,” she said. “I think overall the experience helped me to see it doesn’t have to be beautiful and difficult. It can be easily creative and extremely yummy.”
As for her humanitarian trip to New York, Helbert said it was a great experience and she was gratified she had the opportunity to help.
“I’d love to help again in New York where needed,” she said. “I’m grateful too that it seems to be coming down a bit.”