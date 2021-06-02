Residents opposed to the soon-to-be built outdoor venue featuring gas-powered go-karts recently stepped up their game by picketing before the start of a Town Council meeting.
“There’s a list of items they can do instead that’s just as bad,” said Nicki Reber, carrying a sign demanding the Town move the project to Gilbert Regional Park instead.
Besides the noise, residents raised issues with parking, traffic and pollutants from the go-karts.
As currently proposed, Santan Adventure Park will have the go-kart track, an 18-hole miniature golf course and a splash pad on 4.5 acres at Crossroad Park.
Under a 2017 lease agreement the Town inked with SAP Holdings, the amenities that the project can have include an outdoor maze attraction, bungee trampoline, climbing wall, zipline and skate park.
Homeowners from the Greenfield Lakes and Cottonwood Crossing communities across from the project site have already filed an appeal from the approval of the project’s design plans. A hearing on the appeal before the Council is set for June 15.
Residents have been speaking against the entertainment venue at every Council and Planning Commission meeting. At the May 18 Council meeting, they honed in on Ben Cooper’s ties with the Town. Cooper is with SAP Holdings.
Dean Christensen said Cooper has served on a number of town boards and still sits on the advisory board for the General Plan.
Cooper also served on council for five years and two years after he left office, he appeared before the same body with the project, Christensen said.
Cooper served with six members when Council approved the lease agreement, although Jordan Ray was absent for the vote.
Everyone on that Council who voted for Santan Adventure Park is gone except for Brigette Peterson, now mayor. Christensen also pointed out that Cooper endorsed Peterson when she ran for council in 2014 and contributed to her campaign for mayor last year.
Peterson declined to comment.
Councilman Scott Anderson, who voted for the project, came in after Cooper left Council but there’s a chance the two knew each other because Anderson worked for the Town until he retired in 2013 as planning director, Christensen said.
“There may very well be nothing illegal here but in the very least Ben’s association with the Gilbert Town Council that approved his private venture presents as a significant conflict of interest,” Christensen said. “It simply appears on the outside to be an inside deal between Ben and his Gilbert Town Council peers and friends. This simply does not look right.”
He told Council has the “ability to set this impropriety aside and do the right thing.”
The council that approved the lease didn’t care about residents’ quality of life, said Randy Nelson, adding his bedroom window is 250 feet from the site.
“We do believe that the five-, 10-, 15-year connections between (Cooper) and our Town Council…took precedence over residents, when the plan changed from a maze to 21 gas-powered go-karts,” he said. “The other thing that doesn’t get a whole lot of attention is the noise at the miniature golf section, which will have sound effects from plane crashes and bombs.
“And there’s a provision in the lease that says if the go-karts are too loud that they can raise the music in the miniature golf section.”
Tess Dover, who worked in the healthcare profession her entire career, said she was worried about air pollution from the gasoline used for the go-karts.
“The EPA has said that gas-powered engines like those and go-karts produce the same emissions in just one hour as a typical car driving 350 miles,” she said. “That’s one go-kart in one hour, Think of 20 go-karts 15 to 16 hours a day for seven days a week. That’s a lot of emissions now yet people in Arizona are asked to help with our air quality.
“There are certainly other activities that we can choose that won’t compromise our health.”