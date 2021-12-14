Gilbert Public Schools is launching a pilot accelerated- learning program at five K-6 campuses next year as it competes for students from other districts.
Currently the gifted and accelerated programs are combined at the elementary level and under the proposal, they will separate. District staff currently is working to define what a gifted student means.
“We need kids to go to college and get those skills for the future jobs that will be available,” Governing Board member Jill Humpherys said at the Dec. 7 work study. “It’s a huge concern that we’re not getting enough kids prepared at that level and to do that I think this is a great opportunity.”
The pilot campuses are Highland Park, Meridian, Playa del Rey, Quartz Hill and Val Vista Lakes elementary schools. Teachers at those schools will be trained to teach in the acceleration program.
“We have many students that may not qualify for gifted services using the traditionally CogAT Test (Cognitive Abilities Test) or some other methods that we are now using but we have a lot of students that are motivated,” said Jason Martin, Elementary Education executive director.
“By proposing to offer this acceleration model – where we have more students K-6 experiencing the accelerated curriculum – they’ll also have the opportunity in our secondary schools to move towards the honors classes. And eventually in high school, we hopefully will see more students in our AP classes as well, too.”
Martin said enrollment in the acceleration program will be less formal than it is for the gifted program, which has certain parameters stipulated under state statute.
“What we’re proposing here is that the placement would be based on parent and student request (and) teacher recommendation,” he said. “Review of appropriate placement will occur throughout the year.”
Martin said the district fine-tuned the primary acceleration model used at Highland Park and at Quartz Hill.
“We took what they’ve been working on and have refined it and hopefully we’re going to articulate it more so that we can also market it to our community,” he said, “because one of the things we know is that we’re in a highly competitive environment with school choice and we want to be able to market this acceleration model to students that may be currently attending or will be attending charter schools or surrounding districts as well.”
He said the five locations were strategically chosen because they are near other districts “so hopefully maybe we can take some Mesa, Higley, Chandler or Queen Creek kids that are interested in having an accelerated curriculum.”
The district did not respond to the Gilbert Sun News’ request for student enrollment figures.
Martin also said the five schools each feed into a different junior high school, which offers equitably across the district. GPS has 26 elementary schools.
“If this is popular, in future years we might add more elementary schools that have the acceleration program,” he continued. “But one thing we talked about is we have to start small in order to figure out what the program exactly will look like and work out those kinks and tweak it.”
Val Vista Lakes Principal Patrick Miller briefed the board on what the program will look like, citing math being taught one grade-level ahead.
For English language arts and social studies, the district-adopted ReadyGEN curriculum will still be used but with a faster pacing, he said.
“In a normal, traditional conventional model it might take four weeks to get through a unit,” Miller said. “With the accelerated classroom, they might finish it in three and that would give a week for those standard-based projects.
“Pacing is really good for the students as well. It kind of eliminates some of that off-task behavior because they’re focused more on the procedure and not the product.”
Miller said he’s seen it work at his school with students staying on task because time is clicking.
“I know that a lot of students will thrive with that fast-paced curriculum,” he said.
Board President Charles Santa Cruz said he was trying to wrap his head around “how we decided that this was a good thing for a grouping of our student population.”
Superintendent Shane McCord said when he taught 6th-grade at Val Vista Lakes 25 years ago, staff noticed there were students that did not and could not qualify for an advanced-learning program or gifted but they needed something else.
“And so, we developed a system within 6th grade to where one teacher would take a class and another teacher would take students from each classroom and supplement some of that curriculum that was going on in terms of math or science,” McCord said.
“We actually dipped into some former ALP curriculum that was no longer being used but that we could modify a bit for the needs and I’ll tell you what, these students, these families loved it,” McCord continued, adding:
“They ate it up because they knew that their kid, these kids were achievers, they were high-scoring, always things done but yet we could tell they were starving for a little bit more and so we provided something like that. This is similar to that so that’ll be good.”
Miller said the program requires students to have more rigorous critical thinking and a higher depth of knowledge. The program also will provide daily academic extended-learning activities, at-home support and interventions as needed.
He added that homework will not be the typical practice assignment but “legitimate work to help them move forward.”
Board member Lori Wood said if the learning pace is faster, students will need to be loaded down with homework every night – which might “create a place where they don’t love learning when they take it home.”
“I don’t want it to be, ‘you’re in accelerated so five extra worksheets,’” she said. “I don’t think that will meet the needs at all.”
Miller said he agreed with Wood but that some homework such as reading or writing will be required.
“It’s not, ‘hey you’re an accelerated student congratulations, you have packets at home,’” Miller said. “I had two girls my own that were in club volley ball and I didn’t want them to have homework. District-wide we have talked about homework, the bang for your buck for homework and we know it’s low.”
McCord said sometimes people get rigor confused with the amount of work.
“That’s what we are trying to stay away from not just in a program like this but in everything we do,” McCord said.
Miller also gave the attributes of an accelerated student that included enjoys and is interested in school, self-motivated, works hard, learns with ease and completes assignments.
Humpherys asked how the district will handle a student who may accelerate in language arts but struggles with math.
“What I see without thinking through it because I really haven’t presented this to my staff yet, I could see that student being in an accelerated model and then when it’s math time they’re in the conventional math class.” Miller said. “We move students now for intervention and enrichment and so I don’t see why we couldn’t transition that student to conventional math, grade-level math.”
Board member Sheila Rogers Uggetti asked how the program will address gifted students who don’t fit in these categories.
“There’s a lot of those kids out there who get lost in the shuffle and you know sometimes don’t graduate from high school and they’re the truly gifted kids and they’re not necessarily motivated,” she said.
Martin said staff also was taking a look at the gifted program and in the coming months the board will hear about any refinements or changes to it.
“We see some students will be in the gifted program, some students will be in the accelerated program and some students will also be in both programs as well based on what that child’s needs are,” he said.
Wood asked how the district will address students who are not in the accelerated program and may look at themselves as being in a lesser class, getting a lesser education.
“How do we make sure that they know that they’re getting the appropriate education for them and that they’re moving along at a great pace, we’re going to have great teachers for them, we have great curriculum. How do we make it something that it doesn’t make somebody feel like they’re having a lesser experience.”
Martin said it will come down to how the principals and teachers handle it.
“First of all it’s the mindset of the principal and the teachers, too, and mixing the kids during lunch and recess or different times and opportunities and not segregating the one group of students with classrooms,” Martin said, adding that on campuses with dual programs students have commented they have not seen any separation occurring.
“I predict that you’re going to have a real interest among the other campuses once you establish the method and the mode in which you’re going to operate,” Dr. Santa Cruz said.
Martin said the next steps include presenting the program at each of the campuses with the pilot program
“We’re looking at starting to roll this out in January and February as parents start to think about the next school year and then marketing the program not only to GPS families but our marketing department wants to market this in many different ways to our non-GPS families,” he said. “We believe there is a niche out there amongst charter school and surrounding districts that families would come to one of these five schools to partake in the acceleration program.”