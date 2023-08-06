Gilbert Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni hopes an outside mediator will help the mayor clean up her act and restore what he called a lack of trust in her leadership.
Bongiovanni last week failed to garner a council majority for a “no confidence” vote against Mayor Brigette Peterson and agreed instead to hire a mediator.
“I’m good with mediation for now,” Bongiovanni said the day after the Aug. 1 special meeting. “But I need to see immediate change or we’ll bring it right back to the dais and this time bring up the motion.”
What prompted the first-term councilman to put the proposal on the table can be seen in an ethics violation complaint he filed July 27 against Peterson. She did not respond to a request for comment.
Bongiovanni accused the mayor of breaking the town’s Code of Ethics by not being fair and respectful and disclosing confidential information.
He said Peterson knew full well in filing an ethics complaint with the Town Clerk against Councilman Jim Torgeson on the night of July 13, a Thursday, that Town Hall would be closed until the following Monday. He said Peterson had an ethical duty to inform council members about her filing out of fairness and respect to them but instead she had the document leaked to some media that published a story on July 14.
Bongiovanni added that the mayor’s complaint was not in the town’s best interest and was self-serving as she has had issues with Torgeson.
Peterson in her complaint alleged Torgeson bad-mouthed her in a personal phone message he left for a resident.
“I believe the mayor has trampled public trust and the trust of the Town Council for her lust of power,” Bongiovanni’s complaint states. “Her personal agenda to get re-elected has clouded her judgment to act in the best interest of the Town. She has absolutely destroyed any trust within the council and has done nothing to ensure unity of the council in any way, shape or form.
“I personally have no confidence in her ability to fulfill her duties as mayor of the Town of Gilbert.”
Peterson, who took office in January 2021, also has been hit –and was cleared – by nine ethics violation complaints and is the subject of a federal and a state lawsuit.
A vote of no-confidence has no legal standing but rather indicates the level of council support for the mayor.
Bongiovanni told the mayor that his proposal was not a reflection of her as a person but rather on her actions.
He said Peterson’s love for Gilbert has never been in question but that “what is in question is whether you love the Town enough to make the changes that are needed to achieve unity and restore trust to this council and the general public.”
He told Peterson that as the town’s leader, she had the responsibility to take that first step.
“I’ll be extremely disappointed tonight to hear you say, ‘he hates me,’ ‘they hate me,’ ‘there’s a group of citizens against me’ because those are excuses,” he continued. “And excuses should never be part of the language of a leader.”
He added that he is bound by state law and the town’s ethics code from divulging what he’s seen, heard and dealt with “that has brought us to the breaking point tonight.”
He said that everyone on council knows what’s been going on behind the scenes for the past six months and asked if they were willing to do anything about it.
He acknowledged that his peers may fear making the town look bad by voting no confidence.
“I urge you to ask yourself what the town would look like if a motion doesn’t pass and the behaviors continued,” he told his colleagues, “because they will.”
He told the mayor that if his proposal passes, he hoped it “would open your eyes to those of us who work closely with you and how they feel about your leadership style and will force you to take a deep look within yourself and make those changes that are needed to unite and build trust in this council so we can get back to work.”
Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said she agreed with Bongiovanni and Torgesonand thanked him for taking on an “ugly subject.”
“Whatever this vote comes out tonight, I would like to see us have a meeting together – all of us,” Buchli said. “And maybe try and talk to each person to see what their concern is and how they feel about certain things that have transpired and happened. I think that’s very necessary to do no matter what happens here to night.”
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque, who presided over the meeting because Peterson was not allowed to participate except to respond to criticism, noted the proposed action was unprecedented in Gilbert.
Tilque also said that there needs to be a clear understanding what behavior rises to the level that warranted a no confidence vote.
“I’m interested in finding a long-term solution to eliminate the underlying issues that are driving us to work against one another and to publicly chastise one another, which is viewed by the outside world as a dysfunctional and retaliatory environment,” said Tilque, who suggested the mediator.
“This is a vicious circle of drama and instability,” Tilque said.
“This type of environment will have long-lasting impact as businesses decided to not move here or move out because of the impression of instability of its leaders. This is not who we are.”
Councilman Scott Anderson said the town was at a point where contention “is something that is going to destroy rather than build up this community.”
Anderson said Council needs to focus on more important matters at hand as Gilbert reaches build-out. He also mentioned his concerns with the number of ethics complaints filed recently – especially the one that name the mayor and all six council members.
Former council member Bill Spence filed the ethics complaint July 27 saying one or more council member had knowledge that a “violation of laws or the Code of Ethics” occurred but failed to report them. He said he wasn’t going to divulge which council member he believed violated the ethics code but that an investigation was needed to ferret that out.
Koprowski said she agreed with the proposal for a mediator and that the reason for a no confidence vote was not clear.
“I’m going to chose not to make a statement tonight and ask that we move forward,” Peterson said. “I think I’m a little lost as to what we are discussing this evening. I know that you’ve said everybody knows but I don’t feel like I do so I think it takes us getting together in another forum.”
The mayor may not have had a clue to the behavior Bongiovanni was referring to but before the special meeting, residents gave her an earful about it.
“Since Brigette took office there’s been at least nine ethics complaints maybe 12,” Daniel Strazza said. “If anyone else conducting themselves in the way the mayor has they would have been relieved of their duties and responsibilities immediately. So why do we still have a mayor that is destroying this beautiful city?”
He said the mayor’s conduct has “been a complete embarrassment to the Town and frankly going to end up being a huge waste of tax dollars.”
“As a Gilbert taxpayer I certainly don’t want my hard-earned money being used to defend a mayor whose actions don’t align with the values of this Town,” Strazza said. “We need a mayor to lead, not shut down people, not kick people out of meetings, not violate people’s rights but hear people and understand people.”
Lonnie Chizen said the current perception of Gilbert’s dysfunction has been clearly displayed in numerous news articles and has become a major hindrance to the town’s health and wellbeing.
“The leadership within this body representation is doing harm to the value of Gilbert,” Chizen said.
Ryan Handelsman and Dr. Brandon Ryff both asked the mayor to resign.
The two men are suing the mayor and Town for violating their First Amendment rights when Peterson ordered police to remove them from a council meeting last September when they silently held up signs reading “Stop Lying” and “Don’t Mesa My Gilbert.”
Ryff told the mayor that she lacked “the judgment, the emotional maturity and character” to lead the town.
“Although this dais has been riddled lately with sophomoric behavior the manifestation again starts with you Brigette,” Handelsman said. “I’m curious if you can even explain how any of your conduct demonstrates leadership.
“You go to ribbon-cuttings, you go to lemonade stands. That is all fine and good but that does not constitute a leader.”
Handelsman cited examples of what he called Peterson’s “bullyish behavior” toward others on council.
“You also literally walked out of a council meeting to go grab a Diet Coke while a citizen was addressing the council during communications…that’s leadership?” he said. “You had me forcibly removed amongst others because I was sitting in the back of a room holding a sign that said ‘Stop Lying.’ And after you kicked me out all I asked for was an apology.
“You failed to respond. You ignored it but unlike others I don’t succumb to bullies and since the only thing that seems to attract your attention is drama, we slapped a $1 million lawsuit on it to get your attention and that is leadership, I guess.”
He brought up the independent investigator’s findings of the noted sign incident that absolved the mayor. He said the investigator relied on Peterson’s version of what had happened but didn’t bother to interview him, Ryff or another person who was thrown out.
“So you as a leader received that report…and felt that was a fair, outside investigation?” he said. “That’s not a leader. You are unfit to be the mayor of this town. Your tactics are predictable.
“You’re probably going to give us some sort of speech at the end of all this and maybe even muster up a few tears. We’re not fooled. Please step down.”