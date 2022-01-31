Geoffrey Young was a typical 10-year-old boy who liked to played sports and hang out with his friends.
But his life changed forever one fateful Saturday in March 2013 while visiting with friends in southeast Gilbert.
Geoffrey was crossing Elgin Street east of Val Vista Drive to reach a nearby park when a car drove into him.
“Geoffrey Young’s medical expenses exceed half a million dollars,” said his attorney Mick Levin in an email last week.
Geoffrey sustained multiple skull and facial fractures as well as “severe orthopedic injuries.”
Levin filed a claim with Gilbert last October, offering to settle the matter for $5 million. He is faulting the Town for the roadway design and lack of warning at the crosswalk.
The claim is being investigated and there has been no settlement, said Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
Asked why the family waited nearly nine years to file a claim against the Town, Levin told the Gilbert Sun News:
“It has been my experience that many parents of minor children choose not to expose their kids to lawsuits, lawyers, publicity and press. While there is a potential for a settlement or an award at the end of the litigation, the process can be quite daunting and overwhelming, especially for a badly injured 10-year-old boy.”
“It was questionable as to how his injuries would affect him. His parents decided not to immediately pursue a claim because they wanted Geoffrey to have as normal of a childhood as possible.”
Levin said when Geoffrey turned 18, his parents told him it was his choice as to whether he wanted to pursue a claim or not.
“Geoffrey chose to pursue the claim because he didn’t want anyone else to be injured the same way he was and because it was the right thing to do,” Levin said. “He hopes that the claim will draw attention to safe crossing areas for children in new communities throughout Gilbert and elsewhere in Arizona.”
Levin added that it isn’t completely out of the ordinary for a child who decides to do something about a childhood trauma once they turn 18.
He said his law office represents a number of young men and women who, as children, were victims of traumatic injuries, like Geoffrey – or even victims of childhood sexual assault who have decided to do something to prevent others from being similarly traumatized
According to the claim, Geoffrey was in an unmarked crosswalk made of paving stones that was used by pedestrians crossing from homes to the park when an “inexperienced” driver hit him with her Nissan Maxima. The residences are in parcel 4 of the Spectrum at Val Vista community.
Geoffrey was in the hospital for almost a month, undergoing multiple brain and other surgeries.
“Geoffrey sustained what is most likely a permanent traumatic brain injury, permanent eye injury and permanent orthopedic injuries,” the claim said. “Geoffrey’s medical treatment is continuing and Geoffrey will likely require some level of ongoing medical care for the rest of his life.”
He is left with permanent scarring, is physically disfigured and is unable to participate in most of the physical activities he previously was able to.
According to Levin, although the accident set back Geoffrey ’s education, he was able to graduate from high school.
The Mesa teen now works in the service industry, Levin said.
“Although he has adapted well, he is not the same child he could have been if not for the injuries he sustained at such a young age,” the claim said.
On the day of the accident, a truck was parked lawfully on the southern side of Elgin Street between the eastern end of an awkward bend in the road and the westernmost portion of the unmarked crosswalk.
Another vehicle was legally parked on the northern side of the road in roughly the same area, “creating a choking point,” and appeared to have further obstructed both Geoffrey and the driver from seeing each other, the claim said.
The claim also stated that the awkward bend in the road does not appear to serve any purpose and that there were no traffic control devices or warnings of a pedestrian crossing to the park at or shortly before the bend.
Also, at the time there were no speed bumps or speed-limit signs to slow traffic between Val Vista Drive and the site of the accident, the claim said.
And, “the specifications for the crosswalk include calling for a detectable warning mat for pedestrians, however, there are no painted lines to warn vehicles,” the claim stated.
“Furthermore, the striping plans do not call attention to the paved areas across Elgin Street. The differently paved areas on Elgin Street were clearly intended to be for pedestrian use, however, there is little warning to vehicles.”
The claim alleged the Town “failed to sufficiently warn drivers regarding pedestrians and children at play in the area.
“The Town of Gilbert not only created the hazard, by adding the paseo trails so close to the road and differentiating the pavement and the paved areas, but made no attempt to warn of the hazard,” the claim said.
“To a driver in a vehicle there is no indication of pedestrians crossing – just an aesthetic difference in the road.”