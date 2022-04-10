Nine candidates, including two incumbents, are stepping into the Aug. 2 primary race for four Council seats, according to nomination papers filed last week.
Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes, who gave birth to two children during her first term, is not running for re-election nor is Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who is aiming for a state House seat in District 14.
Hoping for a return to the dais are Councilwoman Yung Koprowski and Councilman Scott September, who were both appointed.
A couple of familiar faces from past elections are jumping in, including Bus Obayomi, who ran in 2020; Jim Torgeson, who ran in 2016; and Bill Spence, who was appointed in March 2020 and served eight months but lost to Hendrix in a special election for the remaining two years on the seat.
Newcomers are Mario Chicas, Michael Clark and Bobbi Buchli.
Koprowski, appointed in April 2020 and served one year as vice mayor, owns a transportation engineering firm. She’s married to a fellow engineer and has two elementary-age children.
Her campaign platform includes ensuring a quality of life in Gilbert, supporting diverse employment and public safety. Prior to her position, she served as vice chair of the Citizens Transportation Task Force, which gave input on projects to be funded in a $515-million bond passed last November.
September was on the Planning Commission before he was appointed to Council in April 2020.
The married father of two sons works in the telecommunication industry. He touts his priorities as supporting public safety, ensuring the Town attracts jobs and economic development and reining in government spending and keeping taxes low.
Both Koprowski and September served with Yentes on a council subcommittee tasked with coming up with recommendations on how to spend the Town’s share of federal pandemic relief monies.
Spence, a retired Navy lieutenant commander and father of two, also is a big supporter of public safety and “build smartly” when it comes to infrastructure and roads, according to his campaign website. He also supports “strict fiscal scrutiny” and opposes any increases to the secondary property tax rate.
Spence also is campaigning on his opposition to more high-density multi-family housing in town. While in office, Spence was instrumental in the Council’s approval for Gilbert to sponsor the new USS Arizona submarine.
Spence wasn’t the only one to include the hot topic issue of multi-family development in their campaign. Although apartment projects generally bring out public opposition, their proliferation is not as evasive as perceived.
According to town planners, 3% of Gilbert’s total land use is zoned multifamily and that 11% of all residential development in town is multi-family – far less than its neighbors such as Mesa, where 48% of its housing is multifamily.
Obayomi, a married father of three who is a business/management consultant, wants to reduce government waste and improve accountability “for all decisions and votes.”
And, Obayomi says he’s going to fight to control the spread of apartment complexes in Gilbert.
Torgeson, who owns a sign business, is no stranger to the inner workings of Town government, having served on the Planning commission and chaired the Redevelopment Commission.
A fiscal conservative, the married father of two children wants transparency in how the town spends taxpayers’ money. He’s also a supporter of public safety, property rights and smart growth.
Lately Torgeson’s been in the media spotlight for filing ethics violation complaints against the mayor and with his suit against the Town.
He had accused Gilbert employees of removing his anti-bond signs, which he claimed resulted in successful passage of the $515-million transportation measure by 164 votes last November. After losing in the lower court, Torgeson filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court where the case was denied last week.
Chicas, a former DEA agent who now works for an industrial-parts distributor, wants to maintain Gilbert’s quality of life, ensure public safety has the resources it needs for a growing community, and protect against government overreach. The married father with children also said he wants to make sure that the transportation bond is being spent wisely.
Bongiovanni, a married father who founded his own business, advocates smart growth and affordable housing instead of luxury high-density apartments for the town’s workforce such as police, fire and teachers. He’s also wants to build community engagement with local government, where every voice is heard.
Clark is a married father of two with concrete ideas of what he’d like to see done if elected.
Some of his issues include maintaining zoning so that apartments don’t exceed 11% in Gilbert, develop programs for youth and adults looking to “transition into the much-needed trade industries,” and support the Town operating its own jail and installing a Police equestrian team. He’s also for transparency, more outreach to residents and the business community and improving business development in the northwest corridor.
Buchli, an associate broker and mother of adult children, said she supports growing small businesses and restoring town government to one that listens and put residents first. She also advocates responsible fiscal spending and support for public safety.
And, she opposes “any more huge, high-density apartment complexes.”
All of the seats are for four years each and come with an annual pay of $21,012. In order to win a seat in the nonpartisan primary, a candidate would need to get at least 461 votes, according to the Town’s election handbook.
If there is no majority, the race continues to Nov. 8 for the General Election.