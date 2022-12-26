668 apartments, 135 townhomes proposed near downtown

A developer is proposing to build 135 townhomes, five-story buildings with a total 668 apartments and ancillary commercial projects on 27.67 acres near the southeast corner of Neely Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Gilbert.
Missouri-based Keeley Properties will first need to get the town’s approval for a General Plan amendment and a rezone of the land use from general industrial. Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Is selling the property and relocating.
“General industrial zoning is your most intensive zoning in the Town of Gilbert,” land-use attorney Adam Baugh said at a neighborhood meeting Dec. 14. About 30 residents, mostly from the Neely Ranch community, attended.
Baugh said a lot of development these days is light industrial and that it’s rare to see general industrial zoning except in areas located away from residential communities. He told residents that if they saw what was allowed under this zoning category, they would be concerned with what could be there in the future.
According to the town, general industrial uses cover activities such as manufacturing, food and materials processing and packaging, warehousing and storage, waste management, motor vehicle and heavy-equipment storage and repair, utilities and freight/truck terminals.
“We propose a different plan,” Baugh said. “We are not industrial developers and we don’t think it’s the right long-term use for the property. We want to build something unique in town.”
Keeley is proposing the 668 apartments on 13.81 acres, 135 single-family attached and detached housing on 12.76 acres and general commercial such as a 7,200-square-foot restaurant on 1.07 acres. Nelsen Partners in Scottsdale is the project architect.
Baugh said the town’s Redevelopment Plan for downtown influenced the developer’s proposal.
Last updated in 2018, the plan sets forth a vision for parcels within and adjacent to the Heritage District guide what Gilbert expected to see come down the pipeline, he said. Under the plan, the preferred land use on most of the property is multifamily.
According to Baugh, the town’s stated need for the area is to create opportunity for residential development that would help buoy Heritage District businesses.
The plan also identifies a park/retentions land use along the northern edge of the property, where a proposed park and residential would be developed.
The developer is proposing to put 1 acre of commercial development at the north portion of the site near the pedestrian bridge that opened in 2021 to provide for safe passage over the railroad tracks.
Baugh said the challenge to putting in more retail is that the property is “so far away from roads,” making it hard to attract commercial users.
And because any commercial on the site could not rely on drive-by traffic, it would have to be able to provide “an experience” so that it becomes a designation spot, he said, referencing Joe’s Farm Grill at Agritopia.
For the multifamily residences, the developer is proposing an urban environment with angled parking and walk-up units. The 60-foot-tall apartment complex also would wrap around a garage to remove some asphalt and reduce the heat-island effect, Baugh said.
Some residents weren’t happy with the project.
“We hear the trains, the ducks and coyotes,” said Lupe Robles, whose home on Aviary Way is across the street from the Neely Ranch Riparian Preserve. “Keep it that way. We don’t want the traffic. We have grandchildren that play in the streets.”
The residents focused on safety with the anticipated increase in traffic on Neely Street, the access for the project, and said they already have problems with drivers cutting through their neighborhood on Aviary Way.
Jamie Blakeman, a transportation engineer hired by the developer, said, “There are solutions we can do.”
She also said that residential developments generate the lowest number of vehicle trips compared with commercial and that since the pandemic. more people are working from home instead of commuting to work.
Residents also objected to the proposed apartments.
“Homes are one thing, apartments are another,” one man commented while another said, “This is high density. Get it to medium and we’ll talk.”
A woman said that her backyard faces Neely and people speed on that road and she wanted speed humps. She also said neighborhood kids play in a nearby greenbelt, which she doesn’t mind, but that the proposed housing bring more users there, causing wear and tear.
She also said the project will “bring in lower groups of people possibly and the dangers of our neighborhood could increase.”
This was the second neighborhood meeting. At the first meeting earlier this year, neighbors were presented with a rough draft of the project.
Baugh said he expected comments from town planners in the next 30 days on the proposal and anticipated a formal submittal in the spring. He said another neighborhood meeting will be held if there are significant changes to the plan.
Keeley President Jason Braidwood said the company still has a way to go with the proposal. He said if Keeley buys the property, the lumber yard would lease the site for well over year.
The proposed project at Neely is not the only thing Keeley has going on in Gilbert.
Town Council on Dec. 13 approved a contract to sell the South Anchor site, 2.88 vacant acres at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads in the Heritage District to KDG Real Estate, which is now Keeley.
The developer has agreed to build a mixed-use project no less than 320,000 square feet and no higher than 55 feet, the maximum height allowed in the downtown.
Under the agreement, 5,000 gross square feet need to be for commercial uses, 344,000 square feet for residential or 200 units and 2,000 square feet for coworking or community space.
Additionally, a parking structure to support the development needs to be built with the residential building wrapping around it.